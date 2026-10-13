RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-1 Exam Schedule 2026 OUT: Check Tentative Dates, Application Deadline

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-1 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative examination timeline for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate-level recruitment under CEN No. 06/2026. As per the notice, the first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) is provisionally scheduled to begin in the fourth week of December 2026.

The schedule gives candidates an initial timeline to organise their preparation for the upcoming railway recruitment examination. Aspirants can use this information to plan their revision and make preliminary travel arrangements, where required, while waiting for the confirmed examination dates.

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The tentative timeline should not be treated as the final examination schedule. According to the information provided, the Railway Recruitment Board will publish a separate notice confirming the dates once they are finalised. Candidates should monitor the websites of their respective regional RRBs for further announcements.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-1 Exam 2026: Tentative Schedule

The CBT-1 examination for RRB NTPC Graduate recruitment under CEN No. 06/2026 is expected to start in the fourth week of December 2026. The dates are provisional, and candidates should wait for the official confirmation before making firm travel or other examination-related arrangements.

The release of the tentative schedule allows applicants to assess the time available for preparation. Candidates can organise their study plans around the expected examination window and keep track of subsequent notifications from the recruitment board.

The final schedule will be communicated through a separate official notice. Aspirants should check the relevant regional RRB website regularly to ensure they do not miss any updates regarding the examination.

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date Updates: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the notifications, announcements, or notices section.

Step 3: Search for updates related to CEN No. 06/2026.

Step 4: Open the relevant notice concerning the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-1 examination schedule.

Step 5: Read the notification carefully to understand the announced timeline and any instructions provided.

Step 6: Save a copy of the notice for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should also visit their respective regional RRB websites for updates on the confirmed examination dates and other stages of the recruitment process.

RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline

The online application process for the RRB NTPC Graduate-level recruitment is currently underway, according to the information provided. The last date to submit an application is November 6, 2026.

Candidates who have not completed their applications should check the official recruitment notification and ensure they meet the applicable requirements before submitting the form.

The tentative examination timeline and application deadline are separate milestones in the recruitment process. Candidates should make sure they complete the application formalities within the specified period and continue preparing for the CBT-1 examination.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-1 2026: Exam Pattern

The examination information provided states that the CBT-1 paper will contain 100 questions, which candidates must attempt within 90 minutes.

Aspirants can use these details to guide their preparation and practise managing their time while attempting questions. Candidates should consult the official notification for the complete examination pattern, including the subject-wise distribution and any other applicable instructions.

As the examination approaches, candidates should keep checking official notices for any updates to the schedule or examination-related requirements.

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RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026: Beware Of Fake Notices

Candidates are advised to rely on official Railway Recruitment Board websites for information about the examination and the wider recruitment process. Unverified websites and misleading notices may circulate incorrect information about exam dates or recruitment developments.

Aspirants should also be cautious of anyone making promises of appointment in exchange for illegal consideration. Recruitment-related updates should be verified through authorised RRB channels rather than unofficial messages or websites.

For the latest information, candidates should regularly check the official RRB website and the regional portal relevant to their application. The final CBT-1 dates should be considered confirmed only after the board publishes its official announcement.

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