UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT At upsssc.gov.in, Check Exam City, Direct Link Here

UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam City Slip: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can access the document online through the commission’s official website at upsssc.gov.in.

To download the document, candidates must provide their registration number, date of birth, and verification number on the official portal.

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About UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip 2026:

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city allotted for their examination. With this information available in advance, applicants can plan their travel and make the necessary arrangements before the test. Candidates should remember that the city slip is not the UPSSSC PET admit card and cannot be used as a substitute for the hall ticket.

Direct Link To Check - UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam City Slip

The slip contains details such as the candidate’s name, examination city, father’s or mother’s name, gender, and date of birth.

The UPSSSC PET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held in offline mode on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. Candidates should check their allotted city and keep track of further announcements regarding the admit card.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam City Slip: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and open the Examination tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link titled "Download PET Exam Advance Information of Exam District".

Step 4: Enter the required login details, including your registration number and date of birth. Fill in the verification number wherever prompted.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button to proceed.

Step 6: The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download the document and take a printout for future reference. Make sure you retain the details needed to check your examination arrangements later.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Details Mentioned On The City Slip

The advance city intimation slip contains personal information, and the examination city allotted to the candidate. Applicants can check the following details on the document:

Candidate’s name

Examination city

Father’s or mother’s name

Gender

Date of birth

Candidates should review the displayed information after downloading the slip. They should also note that the document provides advance information about the examination city rather than the complete examination centre address.

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UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: What Happens Next?

After the release of the city intimation slip, candidates should watch for the UPSSSC PET 2026 admit card. The hall ticket is expected to be issued around three to four days before the examination, according to the information provided.

Unlike the city slip, the admit card will carry the complete address of the examination venue. Candidates will therefore need to check the hall ticket once it becomes available to confirm where they must report for the test.

With the examination scheduled for October 25, October 30 and November 1, candidates should keep checking the official UPSSSC website for the admit card and further examination-related updates.

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