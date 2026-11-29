New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

The injured person would be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

“Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“The news of 13 people losing their lives in a road accident on NH-33 near Panki village in Ramgarh is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow. The person injured in the accident is receiving proper medical treatment,” Soren posted on X.

Thirteen people, including four children, four women and five men, were killed after an SUV carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa Temple met with an accident on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

One person was injured and is undergoing treatment at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

According to police, the accident took place around 2 a.m. near the BJP office at Painki, under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the highway.

The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar’s Nalanda district and were travelling to Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers.

Local residents rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation, helping pull the occupants out of the mangled vehicle and shift the injured person to hospital. Police also reached the site and initiated necessary proceedings. The circumstances leading to the crash are being ascertained.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)