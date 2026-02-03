RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Open For 21,997 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in, Apply Now

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially begun the RRB Group D Apply Online 2026 process for 21,997 Group D (Level 1) vacancies. The online application link was activated on January 31, 2026 and is available on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 21,997 posts across different railway zones in India. The recruitment is particularly important for candidates who have passed Class 10 and are looking for a secure and permanent career in the Indian Railways.

Applicants who meet the educational qualification, age criteria, eligibility conditions, and medical standards can apply online within the given timeline. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Earlier, the board had released only a brief notice related to this recruitment. However, the detailed notification has now been issued, and the application process is fully underway. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications from 31 January 2026 to 2 March 2026.

The selected candidates will be appointed across various railway zones, creating employment opportunities for a large number of young aspirants across the country.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Detailed Notification Released: 30 January 2026

Online Application Start Date: 31 January 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: 02 March 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: 04 March 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Correction / Modification Window: 05 March to 14 March 2026

Scribe Details Submission Period: 15 March to 19 March 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Select your RRB region from the list.

Step 3: Click on “CEN-09/2025 Group D (Level 1) Recruitment”.

Step 4: Complete the registration by entering basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 5: Log in using the Registration ID and password received via SMS or email.

Step 6: Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 8: Review all details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Group D Eligibility 2026: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board. In addition, ITI-qualified candidates are also eligible to apply. Given the minimum educational requirement, this recruitment is considered a golden opportunity to secure a government job in the Railways.

In terms of age criteria, the minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 33 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2026. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories will be provided relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Railway Group D Selection Process 2026:

The selection process for Railway Group D Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. Initially, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held, covering subjects such as Mathematics, General Science, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The final selection of candidates will be made based on the final merit list, considering performance across all stages of the recruitment process.

