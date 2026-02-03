Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationRRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Open For 21,997 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in, Apply Now

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Open For 21,997 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in, Apply Now

RRB starts Group D Recruitment 2026 for 21,997 posts; Class 10 pass candidates can apply online till 2 March 2026.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially begun the RRB Group D Apply Online 2026 process for 21,997 Group D (Level 1) vacancies. The online application link was activated on January 31, 2026 and is available on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. 

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 21,997 posts across different railway zones in India. The recruitment is particularly important for candidates who have passed Class 10 and are looking for a secure and permanent career in the Indian Railways. 

Applicants who meet the educational qualification, age criteria, eligibility conditions, and medical standards can apply online within the given timeline. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. 

Earlier, the board had released only a brief notice related to this recruitment. However, the detailed notification has now been issued, and the application process is fully underway. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications from 31 January 2026 to 2 March 2026. 

The selected candidates will be appointed across various railway zones, creating employment opportunities for a large number of young aspirants across the country. 

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Important Dates 

  • Detailed Notification Released: 30 January 2026 
  • Online Application Start Date: 31 January 2026 
  • Last Date to Apply Online: 02 March 2026 (up to 11:59 PM) 
  • Last Date for Fee Payment: 04 March 2026 (up to 11:59 PM) 
  • Correction / Modification Window: 05 March to 14 March 2026 
  • Scribe Details Submission Period: 15 March to 19 March 2026  

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in. 

Step 2: Select your RRB region from the list. 

Step 3: Click on “CEN-09/2025 Group D (Level 1) Recruitment”. 

Step 4: Complete the registration by entering basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. 

Step 5: Log in using the Registration ID and password received via SMS or email. 

Step 6: Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details. 

Step 7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online. 

Step 8: Review all details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page for future reference. 

RRB Group D Eligibility 2026: Educational Qualification and Age Limit 

To apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board. In addition, ITI-qualified candidates are also eligible to apply. Given the minimum educational requirement, this recruitment is considered a golden opportunity to secure a government job in the Railways. 

In terms of age criteria, the minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 33 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2026. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories will be provided relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules. 

Railway Group D Selection Process 2026: 

The selection process for Railway Group D Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. Initially, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held, covering subjects such as Mathematics, General Science, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness. 

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The final selection of candidates will be made based on the final merit list, considering performance across all stages of the recruitment process. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News RRB Group D Recruitment 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
News
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget