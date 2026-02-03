School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Noida Airport Inauguration Soon: CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Update, PM Modi To Flag Off Operations

Will Strengthen 'Make In India' Endeavours: Jaishankar On India-US Trade Deal

Dense Fog Blankets North India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops

US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump

Air India Grounds London-Bengaluru Flight After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected

‘Maharashtra Knows The Truth’: Opposition Links Ajit Pawar Death To ‘Past Scams’ File Suspicion

'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal

‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row

Trump Speaks With PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch

Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim

Uproar In Lok Sabha As Rahul Gandhi Quotes Excerpt From 'Unpublished' Book, Rajnath Singh Objects

International News

300 trees planted in Israel to celebrate PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative, Jewish Festival of Tu Bishvat

‘Ours Will Be Greatest': Trump Eyes India Gate-Style ‘Independence Arch’ For Washington DC

‘Respect For Modi’: Trump Says India To Stop Russian Oil, PM Mentions Tariffs But Not Energy Shift

BLA Releases Video Of Female ‘Fidayeen’ Fighter Amid Clashes With Pakistan Forces

Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms

‘Movers & Shakers’: Trump Shares Magazine Cover Featuring PM Modi Amid India–US Trade Talks

Russia Not A Mediator in resolving Pakistan’s ties with India, Afghanistan: MFA

Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right

Business News

Will You Pay Less For Mobiles & TVs? Budget 2026’s Electronics Push May Cut Prices

Gold and Silver Prices Continue To Fall After Budget 2026

8th Pay Commission Update: Waiting For Salary Hike? Budget 2026 Has This Surprise For Employees

Dalal Street Unhappy With Budget 2026, Sensex Tests 80,650, Nifty Marginally Down

Price Cut In 14.2 kg LPG Cylinders Brings Respite To Consumers

GST Cuts Fuel SUV Boom As Nexon, Venue, And Punch Sales Surge

Sports News

'Going To Come Out Stronger': Jemimah Rodrigues Fires Up DC Ahead Of WPL Knockout Clash

Tharoor Backs Mustafizur Against IPL Snub, Hits Out At Pakistan Over T20 World Cup Boycott

‘Agree With ICC But…’: BCCI Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama

India Stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & More Nominated For BBC Sports Awards 2025

WPL 2026 Playoffs Race Heats Up: Updated Qualification Scenario After RCB Reaches Final

WPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB Qualifies, Four Teams Fight For Two Spots

'Hiding The Chucker?': Usman Tariq Dropped For 3rd T20I Amid Cameron Green Row

Nat Sciver-Brunt Stars With Ton To Keep MI's WPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI