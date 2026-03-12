UPSC CMS Notification 2026 PDF Released On upsc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

UPSC CMS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released official notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, CMS 2026 recruitment. Interested candidates can check eligibility, age limit, application steps, and other details here. Eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC has announced a total of 1358 vacancies for various medical officer posts, such as Assistant Divisional Medical Officers in Railways and Medical Officers in Central Health Services.

Direct Link – Official Notice

Interested and eligible candidates who have completed MBBS can apply online between March 11 and March 30, 2026. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview. The official notification pdf contains detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc.

UPSC CMS 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMS 2026 application link.

Step 3: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if you have not registered earlier.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Review the details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC CMS 2026: Vacancy Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a total of 1,358 vacancies under the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026. These posts are divided into two main categories: Category I and Category II.

Category I

Medical Officers Grade (General Duty – Medical Officers Sub-cadre) in the Central Health Service – 864 posts

Category II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 450 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) – 14 posts

General Duty Medical Officer Grade II in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) – 30 posts

UPSC CMS 2026: Important Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2026 notification in line with its official examination calendar. Below are the key dates candidates should note:

Notification Release: 11 March 2026

Application Period: 11 March to 31 March 2026

Admit Card Release: July 2026 (Tentative)

Written Examination Date: 2 August 2026

Result Announcement: September 2026 (Expected)

About UPSC CMS 2026:

According to the UPSC examination calendar, the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026 will be conducted on 2 August 2026.

The CMS exam is held every year to recruit qualified medical professionals for various posts in central government departments and public health services.

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