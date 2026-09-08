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English NewsEducationJSSC CGL Exam Irregularities Case: Jharkhand CID Arrests One More, Check Updates Here

JSSC CGL Exam Irregularities Case: Jharkhand CID Arrests One More, Check Updates Here

Jharkhand CID has arrested one more person in the JSSC CGL exam irregularities case, taking the total number of arrests to 11.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 11:12 AM (IST)

Ranchi: The investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) Examination 2023 has led to another arrest. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand Police has taken one more person into custody in connection with the case, an official said on Tuesday. 

The latest arrest was made in Bihar, taking the total number of people apprehended by the state investigation agency in the case to 11. The JSSC CGL-2023 examination was conducted the following year, while job aspirants had staged protests in Ranchi for nearly a month over alleged anomalies in the recruitment examination. 

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JSSC CGL Case: CID Arrests Bihar Resident 

The accused, identified as Rajan Kumar, was arrested on Monday from Bihar, the official said. He is a resident of a village falling under the jurisdiction of Newara police station in Patna district. 

According to the official, Kumar allegedly played a role in providing examination-related information to candidates before or around the examination process. 

"The accused took several JSSC-CGL aspirants to a hotel at Niyamatpur in West Bengal and made them memorise the questions and answers of the examination," he said. 

The official further said that several candidates benefited unfairly from the process, with some of them eventually succeeding in the examination. 

11 People Arrested In JSSC CGL Irregularities Case 

With Kumar's arrest, the number of people apprehended in connection with the alleged JSSC CGL examination irregularities has reached 11. 

Of the 10 people arrested before the latest development, four were successful candidates in the JSSC CGL examination. 

The investigation has also brought attention to Abhay Tiwari, described as a key accused in the case. Tiwari, who serves as a block supply officer in Godda district, was arrested by the CID on July 22 this year in connection with irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. 

The investigation later found his "involvement" in the JSSC CGL examination anomaly as well. 

Job Aspirants Had Protested Over Recruitment Exams 

The controversy had triggered protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand. From July 25, candidates began demonstrating against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. 

The protesters demanded the cancellation of examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. They also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. 

The protests continued until the state government announced a major decision on August 17. 

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Jharkhand Government Cancelled Several Recruitment Tests 

On August 17, the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of several recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL-2023. 

Following the government's announcement, the protesting job aspirants called off their demonstration the next day.  

However, the matter did not end there. The Jharkhand High Court subsequently stayed the government's cancellation decision after successful candidates approached the court. 

The successful candidates had challenged the cancellation while expressing concern that they could lose their jobs as a result of the government's decision.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jharkhand News Jharkhand CID JSSC CGL Exam JSSC CGL Exam Irregularities Case
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