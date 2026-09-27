'New Example Of India’s Counter-Terrorism Policy’: PM Modi Recalls 2016 Surgical Strikes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi recalled 2016 surgical strikes' approaching 10-year anniversary.

Operations demonstrated India's decisive resolve responding to cross-border terrorism.

India's evolving policy includes Balakot airstrike and 'Operation Sindoor'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), saying the operation demonstrated India's resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism.

Speaking during his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said the surgical strikes would complete 10 years on September 28-29 and described them as a significant moment in India's counter-terrorism approach.

“A major historical achievement of India is set to complete 10 years in just a day—the surgical strike. Ten years ago, on September 28–29, 2016, the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in PoJK. The world was astonished by the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism,” he said.

PM Modi said the operation demonstrated India's resolve to act against terrorism and represented a decisive response to the attacks the country had faced over the years.

“The surgical strike boldly demonstrated a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy to the entire world. It served as our decisive response to the long-standing suffering India had endured due to terrorist attacks,” he added.

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From Surgical Strikes To Operation Sindoor

The Prime Minister also referred to the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor while describing India's counter-terrorism actions over the past decade.

“Over the past decade—from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor'—India has repeatedly sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast a hostile eye on India, they will face a befitting response,” PM Modi said.

The September 2016 surgical strikes were carried out following the Uri terrorist attack and intelligence inputs about terror launch pads across the LoC.

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According to the account cited by the Prime Minister, the Indian Army conducted precision strikes against terrorists preparing to infiltrate into India.

The operation was presented as an example of pre-emptive action against cross-border terrorism and marked a shift towards a more proactive and deterrence-based approach to national security.

PM Modi Refers To Ongoing Census

During the programme, PM Modi also spoke about the ongoing Census and described it as a national responsibility.

He said every citizen has a role to play in the exercise and underlined the importance of public participation.