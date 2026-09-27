10 Missing After Avalanche Strikes Himlung Himal Base Camp In Nepal's Manang

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avalanche hit Himlung Himal base camp, leaving ten people missing.

Heavy snowfall caused disruption; warnings issued, but some remained.

Tourism authorities urged suspending all mountain activities in Nepal.

This incident follows recent floods and other deadly avalanches.

At least 10 people are missing after an avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal in western Nepal, close to the Tibet border, expedition organisers said on Sunday, as heavy snowfall continues to disrupt mountaineering activities across the country.

Expedition organiser Mingma Gyalje Sherpa confirmed that two members of his kitchen staff were among those missing. He said the avalanche struck the area on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported.

According to Sherpa, expedition and rope-fixing teams had already moved away from the mountain slopes after a weather warning was issued last week. However, some people stayed behind despite the deteriorating conditions.

The region had experienced heavy snowfall for several days, forcing climbers to retreat from their planned autumn ascents. Those reported missing in Sunday's avalanche are associated with different expedition companies.

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Weather Forces Climbers To Retreat

Himlung Himal, located in Nepal's Manang district, rises to 7,126 metres and is a popular peak among climbers looking to gain experience at high altitude.

Access to the mountain is also complicated by requirements for an additional permit for helicopter flights, making rescue and other operations in the area more difficult.

The avalanche occurred as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal brought heavy snowfall to Nepal's mountainous regions and persistent rainfall to the hills and plains.

Adverse weather has affected several parts of Nepal since Friday, disrupting roads and prompting authorities to close sections to traffic.

The Department of Tourism has urged trekkers and climbers to suspend activities as conditions worsen. It has also issued an alert calling for tourism activities to be put on hold, ANI reported.

Weather Disruption Follows Deadly Floods

The latest disruption comes after devastating floods in Rasuwa last month that killed more than 1,400 people and left over 5,000 missing.

The floods washed away settlements along the Trishuli River and caused further disruption to Nepal's tourism sector.

Persistent rain and snowfall since then have affected several trekking routes and led to the cancellation or suspension of major expeditions on Manaslu and Dhaulagiri.

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Nepal Climbers Among Victims Of Pakistan Avalanche

The latest avalanche also comes weeks after the remains of three of Nepal's prominent high-altitude guides and climbers were brought home after they were killed in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak.

British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, also known as Nimsdai, Kili Pemba Sherpa, also known as Kilu, Gyalu Sherpa and Nima Sherpa were among 10 climbers killed when an avalanche struck on July 30 as the team was moving between Camp 2 and Camp 3 at around 6,600 metres on the 8,051-metre peak.

The three Nepalese climbers had returned to Kathmandu aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

The entire 10-member international team died in the avalanche. The other victims included Pur Bahadur Gurung, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, Omani climber Nadhira Al Harthy, Chinese climber Wang Zhong, Pakistani guide Sohail Sakhi and American climber Mallory Geis.