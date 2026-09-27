PoK Protesters Raise Demand To End LoC, Seek Opening Of Routes To J&K

Protesters in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir reiterated calls for integrating the region with India on the 110th day of the unrest that began on June 9.

The Awami Action Committee held a day-long protest at a ground in Mandhol village in PoK, located just around seven kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC). Around 25,000 people were present at the protest, according to the organisers.

During the demonstration, Sardar Aman Khan, one of the prominent leaders of the Awami Action Committee, referred to Pakistan's alleged halt in ration supplies to PoK for the past three months. He then asked the gathering whether the ceasefire line, or LoC, between PoK and Jammu and Kashmir should be abolished. Around 25,000 men and women sitting in the gathering responded with a resounding "yes".

Khan then asked whether a protest should be held near the LoC to demand its removal. The crowd again responded in the affirmative.

He subsequently asked whether protests should be held in PoK to demand the opening of routes to Poonch and Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir. The gathering once again responded with a louder "yes".

Finally, Khan asked the crowd whether they were ready to work towards ending the LoC. The gathering again responded that they were ready.

'Pakistan Must Deal With PoK As A Neighbour'

Khan challenged Pakistan from the stage, saying that if Islamabad wanted to reach any agreement with PoK, it would have to deal with the region as a neighbour.

Without naming ISI sector commander Brigadier Faik Ayub, Khan also targeted Pakistan's military establishment in PoK. He alleged that Pakistani military officials governing the region considered PoK their territory, but claimed that the people of PoK were neither slaves nor had they ever accepted slavery.

Khan also alleged that the Pakistani Army had exploited PoK's people and land for decades, claiming that the army had referred to residents as "brothers" while taking control of their land.

Khan Alleges Firing Has Spread Across PoK

Khan claimed that areas where firing earlier took place along the LoC were now witnessing violence from Neelum to Bhimber and in PoK's Poonch district.

He alleged that Pakistani forces had previously taken shelter when firing occurred along the LoC and that residents of PoK had helped protect them. Khan claimed that the people were now being punished for demanding hospitals, schools, education and employment.

He further alleged that more than 100 people had been killed and claimed that Pakistan's government and administration wanted to keep the people of PoK under its control.

'Pakistan Has Stopped Ration Supplies'

Referring again to the alleged halt in ration supplies for the past three months, Khan accused Pakistan of deliberately stopping essential supplies to PoK.

He said the ancestors of people living in PoK used to purchase ration from Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Khan, Pakistan subsequently fenced the LoC and connected PoK's supply network to markets in Islamabad.

Khan alleged that people from PoK are now stopped at the border when they return with ration and are being pressured to surrender.

Speaking against what he described as Pakistan's 78-year control over PoK, Khan claimed that the region's problems stemmed from this control and said that the sooner people opposed it, the sooner PoK would become "free".

Khan Questions PoK Election Results

Thousands of people also voiced their support for Khan's call to oppose Pakistan's control over PoK.

According to Khan, elections were scheduled to be held for all 45 seats in PoK last month. However, polling has not been conducted in seven seats in the Poonch and Sudhnoti districts due to the unrest that began on June 9.

He claimed that polling was held in the remaining 38 constituencies and alleged irregularities in the process, following which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was declared the winner on 25 seats.

Khan said Pakistan had been unable to conduct elections in the seven remaining constituencies and would not be able to do so without the people's consent.

'PoK Government Is A Puppet'

Targeting the PoK government, Khan alleged that those sitting in the regional capital Muzaffarabad and calling themselves the government could not even speak about the deaths of more than 100 people allegedly killed by security forces.

He questioned how such a government could raise the issue of the LoC.

Khan further alleged that the PoK government could not speak out against what he described as the Pakistani Army's "illegal and forced occupation" of the region. The crowd reportedly voiced its support for his remarks.

'Generations Of PoK Have Lived Under Control'

Towards the end of his address, Khan said several generations of people in PoK had lived under what he described as Pakistani "slavery".

He claimed that prosperity would come to PoK only after the region became independent of Pakistan. Khan also alleged that Pakistan had "imposed a war" on PoK for the past three months and said the people of the region would stand up against Pakistan.