School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Sahil Wakode's Locked iPhone Becomes Key Hurdle In IIT Bombay Death Probe

TMC's Ajit Maity Detained In Early Morning Raid At Kharagpur Home

111 Lawmakers Switched Parties After Winning Polls Since 2022, ADR Finds; Nagaland Leads In Defections

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Told Friend He 'Made A Mistake' Hours Before Death

Heavy Rain Triggers Major Landslide In Sikkim's Rimbi, Houses Damaged, Roads Blocked: Video

Sonam Wangchuk Fears ‘Encounter’ After Ladakh Violence Anniversary, Demands Shah’s Resignation

Opposition Likely To Bring Fresh Motion By Next Week To Remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

47 Essential Cancer Drugs ‘Unavailable’ At Delhi Govt Hospital, Patients Report Extra Costs

No UPI Transactions On October 2: Traders To Cover QR Codes In Black; Here's Why

POCSO Case In Matrimonial Dispute: Supreme Court Bars Hasty Arrest, Orders Expert Child Assessment

Gyanesh Kumar In Fresh Trouble: Bombay HC Plea Challenges 14 ECI Actions, Meerut Event Postponed

No Padma Hilsa For Kolkata This Durga Puja As Bangladesh Halts Fish Imports From India

Trouble Mounts For CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Plea Filed In Supreme Court Over SIR Row

OPINION | Election Commission And CEC Row: Five Questions Will Haunt India’s Democracy Forever

Protests Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation Intensify; Security Tightened At Delhi ECI Office

Bihar: After Jamui, Samastipur, Another Girl Harassed At Mandar Hill Tourist Site; 6 Booked

Chandigarh Police Head Constable Shot Dead At Home; Minor Son Under Suspicion

Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Woman Alleges Gang-Rape Near Wardha Railway Station; 5 Arrested

Maharashtra FDA Seizes 675 Kg Food Stock Worth Rs 2.9 Lakh In Nanded

Punjab Man Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station, Alleges Bribe Demand By Cop

Sabarimala Preparations: TDB Chief Meets Kerala Devaswom Minister Amid Aravana Shortage Concerns

International News

Several Afghan Taliban Fighters Killed, Pakistan Foils Infiltration Bid Near Balochistan Border: Reports

Iran War To End? Pezeshkian Says US Must Decide, Tehran Does Not Want To Fight

'Unholy, Illegal': Iran President Denies Nuclear Bomb Ambition, Offers To Allow Inspections

Nepal PM Balendra Shah At UNGA: ‘We Did Not Create This Crisis, Yet We Pay A Colossal Price’

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Walks Away After Reporter Questions Him On Hafiz Saeed At UN: WATCH

'Let's Nurture Beautiful Flowers Of Friendship': Xi, Trump Call For Stronger Ties At White House State Dinner

WATCH: Mass Walkout At UNGA As Netanyahu Begins Address; Israeli PM Hits Back At 'Moral Cowards'

From Trade Truce To Taiwan, AI: Five Key Takeaways From Trump-Xi Washington Summit

Israel Envoy Offers Starlink Device To Iranian Diplomat At UN, Gets No Response: 'Can Be Useful To Get Freedom'

Business News

Dalal Street Bleeds Amid Fears Of More US Rate Hikes: Sensex Crashes 500 Points, Nifty At 23,250

Indian Share Market Crash Today: How 19-Year-High US Treasury Yields Are Adding To The Pressure

NSE IPO Debut Falls Flat: Shares List At Rs 1,800 With Just 0.84% Premium Despite Massive Investor Demand

No UPI Day October 2: Traders To Protest 0.4% MDR On UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000

Adani Group's Big Bengal Plan: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs, And A New Hospital

Aluminium Import Duty: Why India Wants To Extend Anti-Dumping Measures For 5 Years

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 24): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

US Threatens 100% Tariffs On India: Why Experts Warn Against One-Sided Trade Deal

NSE IPO Makes Muted Debut: Shares Climb To Rs 1,866 After BSE Listing

Sports News

Brij Bhushan's Acquittal Challenged By 4 Women Wrestlers In Sexual Harassment Case

Virat Kohli Could Create History By Making His World Record A Double

Iyer Undergoes Shoulder Surgery In London, Faces Months On Road To Recovery

Israel Footballer Scores Goal, Then Gets Red Card For Bizarre Celebration! | VIDEO

Marco Jansen’s Ridiculous One-Handed Catch Leaves Everyone In Shock | WATCH VIDEO

Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P

‘I Was Robbed Of Gold’: India’s First MMA Medallist Makes Shocking Asian Games Claim

Virat Kohli’s Funny Gestures To Shubman Gill During India Practice Leave Fans In Splits

Cristiano Ronaldo Draws A Blank, Joao Felix Gives Portugal 1-0 Win Over Wales In Nations League

Virat Kohli Spotted With ‘Jaap Counter’ At Airport, Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh-Origin Top-Order Batter Faces 2 Rape Charges In London, Court Hearing On October 9

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