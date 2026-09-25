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School Assembly News Headlines Today September 26, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 26, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Sahil Wakode's Locked iPhone Becomes Key Hurdle In IIT Bombay Death Probe
- TMC's Ajit Maity Detained In Early Morning Raid At Kharagpur Home
- 111 Lawmakers Switched Parties After Winning Polls Since 2022, ADR Finds; Nagaland Leads In Defections
- IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Told Friend He 'Made A Mistake' Hours Before Death
- Heavy Rain Triggers Major Landslide In Sikkim's Rimbi, Houses Damaged, Roads Blocked: Video
- Sonam Wangchuk Fears ‘Encounter’ After Ladakh Violence Anniversary, Demands Shah’s Resignation
- Opposition Likely To Bring Fresh Motion By Next Week To Remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- 47 Essential Cancer Drugs ‘Unavailable’ At Delhi Govt Hospital, Patients Report Extra Costs
- No UPI Transactions On October 2: Traders To Cover QR Codes In Black; Here's Why
- POCSO Case In Matrimonial Dispute: Supreme Court Bars Hasty Arrest, Orders Expert Child Assessment
- Gyanesh Kumar In Fresh Trouble: Bombay HC Plea Challenges 14 ECI Actions, Meerut Event Postponed
- No Padma Hilsa For Kolkata This Durga Puja As Bangladesh Halts Fish Imports From India
- Trouble Mounts For CEC Gyanesh Kumar As Plea Filed In Supreme Court Over SIR Row
- OPINION | Election Commission And CEC Row: Five Questions Will Haunt India’s Democracy Forever
- Protests Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation Intensify; Security Tightened At Delhi ECI Office
- Bihar: After Jamui, Samastipur, Another Girl Harassed At Mandar Hill Tourist Site; 6 Booked
- Chandigarh Police Head Constable Shot Dead At Home; Minor Son Under Suspicion
- Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Woman Alleges Gang-Rape Near Wardha Railway Station; 5 Arrested
- Maharashtra FDA Seizes 675 Kg Food Stock Worth Rs 2.9 Lakh In Nanded
- Punjab Man Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station, Alleges Bribe Demand By Cop
- Sabarimala Preparations: TDB Chief Meets Kerala Devaswom Minister Amid Aravana Shortage Concerns
International News
- Several Afghan Taliban Fighters Killed, Pakistan Foils Infiltration Bid Near Balochistan Border: Reports
- Iran War To End? Pezeshkian Says US Must Decide, Tehran Does Not Want To Fight
- 'Unholy, Illegal': Iran President Denies Nuclear Bomb Ambition, Offers To Allow Inspections
- Nepal PM Balendra Shah At UNGA: ‘We Did Not Create This Crisis, Yet We Pay A Colossal Price’
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Walks Away After Reporter Questions Him On Hafiz Saeed At UN: WATCH
- 'Let's Nurture Beautiful Flowers Of Friendship': Xi, Trump Call For Stronger Ties At White House State Dinner
- WATCH: Mass Walkout At UNGA As Netanyahu Begins Address; Israeli PM Hits Back At 'Moral Cowards'
- From Trade Truce To Taiwan, AI: Five Key Takeaways From Trump-Xi Washington Summit
- Israel Envoy Offers Starlink Device To Iranian Diplomat At UN, Gets No Response: 'Can Be Useful To Get Freedom'
Business News
- Dalal Street Bleeds Amid Fears Of More US Rate Hikes: Sensex Crashes 500 Points, Nifty At 23,250
- Indian Share Market Crash Today: How 19-Year-High US Treasury Yields Are Adding To The Pressure
- NSE IPO Debut Falls Flat: Shares List At Rs 1,800 With Just 0.84% Premium Despite Massive Investor Demand
- No UPI Day October 2: Traders To Protest 0.4% MDR On UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000
- Adani Group's Big Bengal Plan: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs, And A New Hospital
- Aluminium Import Duty: Why India Wants To Extend Anti-Dumping Measures For 5 Years
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 24): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- US Threatens 100% Tariffs On India: Why Experts Warn Against One-Sided Trade Deal
- NSE IPO Makes Muted Debut: Shares Climb To Rs 1,866 After BSE Listing
Sports News
- Brij Bhushan's Acquittal Challenged By 4 Women Wrestlers In Sexual Harassment Case
- Virat Kohli Could Create History By Making His World Record A Double
- Iyer Undergoes Shoulder Surgery In London, Faces Months On Road To Recovery
- Israel Footballer Scores Goal, Then Gets Red Card For Bizarre Celebration! | VIDEO
- Marco Jansen’s Ridiculous One-Handed Catch Leaves Everyone In Shock | WATCH VIDEO
- Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P
- ‘I Was Robbed Of Gold’: India’s First MMA Medallist Makes Shocking Asian Games Claim
- Virat Kohli’s Funny Gestures To Shubman Gill During India Practice Leave Fans In Splits
- Cristiano Ronaldo Draws A Blank, Joao Felix Gives Portugal 1-0 Win Over Wales In Nations League
- Virat Kohli Spotted With ‘Jaap Counter’ At Airport, Video Goes Viral
- Bangladesh-Origin Top-Order Batter Faces 2 Rape Charges In London, Court Hearing On October 9
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