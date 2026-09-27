JSSC CGL 2023 Case: Three More Candidates Arrested By Jharkhand CID, 19 Held So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CID actively investigates examination agencies, centers, and network.

The Jharkhand CID has arrested three candidates for allegedly securing success in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL Examination 2023 by using unfair means, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 19.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar from Koderma, Sanjay Kumar from Giridih and Rama Krishna Singh. According to CID officials, the three allegedly gained an improper advantage during the examination.

The accused were questioned by the CID before being produced before the CID special court. The court subsequently sent them to Ranchi Central Jail.

What Is The JSSC CGL 2023 Case?

The JSSC CGL Examination 2023 had faced allegations of paper leakage and irregularities, following which students launched protests demanding that the examination be cancelled and the entire matter be investigated by the CBI.

Following the protests and demands, the Hemant Soren government decided to cancel the examination and handed the investigation over to the CID.

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The CID subsequently began examining the agency involved in conducting the examination, coaching centre operators and candidates suspected of benefiting from the alleged irregularities.

The investigation also focused on the network allegedly involved in leaking the examination paper, with arrests continuing in the case.

Who Are The Three Candidates Arrested?

CID officials said on Sunday that Ajay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar and Rama Krishna Kumar had been arrested in connection with the case.

Some sources have identified Ajay Kumar as a Junior Secretariat Assistant in the Health Department. Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Giridih, has reportedly been working as a food inspector in Jamshedpur.

Rama Krishna is also a resident of Giridih. Further information about his background was not immediately available.

The CID said the three were arrested after their alleged role in benefiting improperly from the examination came under investigation.

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19 Arrested So Far In JSSC CGL Case

With the arrest of the three candidates, the total number of people arrested in the JSSC CGL 2023 case has reached 19.

The CID investigation into the alleged examination irregularities and paper-leak network is continuing. Further arrests are possible as investigators examine the roles of other suspected candidates and people allegedly connected to the network.

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