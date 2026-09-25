CBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Wait Is Almost Over? Check When Class 10, 12 Timetable May Arrive

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The wait for the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 continues for students of Classes 10 and 12, with many board aspirants keen to know when their exam timetable will finally be announced. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the official schedule for the 2026-27 board examinations yet.

The tentative timetable is expected around the last week of September 2026, while the final date sheet is expected to follow later. However, CBSE has not announced a confirmed release date, so students should not rely on unofficial dates or social media posts.

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The 2027 board examinations are expected to be held during February and March 2027. Under the current examination system, Class 10 students will also have the option of appearing for a second board examination.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Students Expect The Timetable?

Students waiting to plan their final revision schedule may not have to wait much longer. The tentative CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet is expected to be released in the last week of September 2026.

The final timetable is expected to be issued later, potentially in October or November 2026. However, these timelines are based on the expected schedule and have not been officially confirmed by CBSE.

Once the date sheet is released, students will be able to use the subject-wise examination dates to organise their preparation and plan revision according to the gaps between papers.

Where Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Be Available?

CBSE will make the official timetable available through its website once it is released. Students should use the board's official platforms rather than relying on date sheets shared through social media or unofficial websites.

The official CBSE website is cbse.gov.in/.

The CBSE Main Website can also be accessed through cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html.

At present, the websites carry examination-related information for the 2026-27 academic session, but the official Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 have not been released.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the Main Website section.

Step 3: Check the latest announcements or examination-related updates.

Step 4: Look for the notification related to the CBSE Date Sheet 2027.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 or Class 12 timetable link.

Step 6: The official date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the PDF.

Step 8: Take a printout if required for easy reference during preparation.

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What Should Students Check Once The Date Sheet Arrives?

Getting the timetable is only the beginning. Students should first go through the complete schedule and check the subject name, examination date, and subject code for every paper.

The gaps between examinations can then be used to prepare a realistic revision plan. Students can use longer breaks to revisit difficult chapters, solve previous-year question papers, and practise mock tests within the given time.

It is also advisable to save the official PDF on a phone or computer and keep a printed copy. Any later change to the examination schedule should be checked on the official CBSE website.

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