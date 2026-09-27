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English NewsCities'Oye Maar Kaise Raha Hai': Parvesh Verma Slaps Man During Tilak Nagar Inspection, AAP Demands Action | VIDEO

'Oye Maar Kaise Raha Hai': Parvesh Verma Slaps Man During Tilak Nagar Inspection, AAP Demands Action | VIDEO

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was seen slapping a man filming his road inspection in Tilak Nagar. AAP leaders criticised him, while Arvind Kejriwal called for his arrest.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slapped man filming inspection.
  • Video shows Verma slapping man; security intervened during confrontation.
  • Kejriwal, AAP leaders criticized Verma, demanding his immediate arrest.

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma was seen slapping a man who was filming him during a road inspection in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, a video of the incident shows.

The video shows Verma using his left hand to push down the young man's mobile phone while allegedly slapping him across the face with his right hand.

The man then appears to confront the minister, following which a security guard steps between the two. A small crowd can also be seen gathered around them.

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The incident took place when Verma had gone to inspect a road in Tilak Nagar.

"Oye maar kaise raha hai (How are you hitting)," a voice could be heard saying in the video.

"Are maar diya thappad, bhai. Bhai, thappad mar diya ji. Ye lo ji, video banate hue thappad mar diya (Oh, he slapped him, man. Man, he actually slapped him. Look at that - he slapped him while the video was being recorded)," another person, who is not visible, is heard saying.

"Aam aadmi ko koi thappad nahi maar sakta (No one can slap the common man)," another person in the crowd said.

While talking with the PTI, victim, Saheb Singh, said, "We had come here for an inspection after Parvesh Verma called the MLA and asked him to show where the road was damaged. I was recording a video when Parvesh Verma snatched my phone and raised his hand at me, which is clearly visible in the video. His security personnel held my hand and grabbed me by the neck, trying to press it, and pulled me away. Three-four BJP workers were also with him. They also misbehaved with me, raised their hands at me and threatened to kill me." 

Kejriwal Calls For Verma's Arrest

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reposted the video shared by the AAP leader and called for Verma's arrest.

Kejriwal reposted the video shared by an AAP leader, calling for the minister’s arrest. He also said he would visit the spot the next day.

AAP Leaders Target Parvesh Verma

AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh shared the video of the incident on X.

"This is the BJP government's PWD Minister from Delhi, the capital of India. He had come to inspect the road, but upon seeing scam after scam being exposed, he lost his cool and ended up indulging in thuggery with my colleague who was recording the video," the AAP MLA said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised Verma over the incident. He said the minister had exposed his "cowardice" and "lowly behaviour" through the incident.

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei Survived 2 US-Israel Strikes, Was 'Pulled From Hospital Rubble': Report

Bharadwaj said a poor-quality road had been constructed in Tilak Nagar under Verma's department and that videos of its condition had been circulating on social media.

He said Verma had visited the spot to inspect the road and asked the AAP MLA to demonstrate its poor quality by breaking it with his hand. Bharadwaj said that after the MLA and local residents broke the tar road by hand, Verma had no answer and slapped the youth who was recording the video.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involved Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma?

Minister Parvesh Verma was seen slapping a man filming him during a road inspection in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar. A video captured him pushing the phone and allegedly slapping the man.

What was former CM Arvind Kejriwal's response to the incident?

Arvind Kejriwal reposted the video of the incident and called for Minister Parvesh Verma's arrest. He also stated he would visit the inspection spot the following day.

Why was Minister Parvesh Verma inspecting the road in Tilak Nagar?

Verma was inspecting a road in Tilak Nagar. AAP leaders claim he was there due to circulating videos showing the poor quality of the road constructed under his department.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
ARVIND KEJRIWAL DELHI NEWS Parvsh Verma
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