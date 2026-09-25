Mandeep K Bhandari Takes Over As New CBSE Chairperson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mandeep K Bhandari appointed new CBSE board chairperson.

He is currently J&K Lieutenant Governor's Principal Secretary.

Several senior bureaucrats also received new ministry postings.

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Mandeep K Bhandari was appointed chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Bhandari, a 2001 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, is currently working as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Bhandari's appointment as the CBSE chairperson, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Senior IAS officer Lokhande Prashant Sitaram had additional charge of the post.

On July 2 this year, Sitaram was appointed an Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, holding additional charge as the CBSE chairperson. Incidentally, he was appointed as the CBSE chief on June 2 after the incumbent was shunted out amid the On-Screen Marking system row.

Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been named as Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development, the personnel ministry's order said.

Srikant Nagulapalli, Director General of Hydrocarbons, will now be Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure.

V Ponnuraj, a 2000 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, has been appointed Director General of Hydrocarbons in place of Nagulapalli.

Sarita Chauhan Chand, Additional Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel.

Senior bureaucrat Anand Singh will be Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; P Hemalatha will be Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training; and Piyush Singh will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.

Ankita Mishra Bundela, Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been named as Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Manisha Sensarma will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the order said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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