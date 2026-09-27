Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu revoked controversial RTI exemption for police department.

Move faced strong opposition from political allies.

Original order blocked access to police action records.

Critics warned of human rights suppression, bad precedent.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday revoked a controversial order that had exempted the state’s Public (Law and Order) Department from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, following strong opposition from political allies of the ruling TVK and transparency advocates.

The administration officially withdrew the Government Order (GO) issued by the Human Resources Management (R) Department on September 21. The now-retracted order had invoked Section 24(4) of the RTI Act to classify the department as an Intelligence and Security Organisation, thereby exempting it from public disclosures.

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TN Withdraws Controversial RTI Exemption

The swift reversal came after the TVK-led state administration’s move triggered a political storm, drawing sharp criticism from alliance partners, including the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Before the revocation, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had described the gazette notification as “highly shocking”, warning that it could pave the way for the suppression of human rights. He had strongly demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram had also criticised the initial decision, saying it set a bad precedent and arguing that the scope of the RTI Act should be expanded rather than restricted.

What Withdrawn RTI Order Would Have Changed

Had the order remained in force, the exemption would have blocked access to records through RTI concerning inquiries into police torture, custodial deaths, police firing, communal clashes and security-related detentions, Karti Chidambaram had argued.

The Sivaganga Lok Sabha MP later welcomed the state government’s decision to revoke the controversial GO.

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TN Minister On RTI, Freedom Of Expression

Earlier in the day, School Education Minister A Rajmohan had attempted to defend the initial move, asserting that freedom of expression would not be affected, but that its “Lakshman Rekha” should be kept in mind.