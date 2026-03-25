Rajasthan 9th, 11th Class Result 2026: The wait is over for Rajasthan Board students! RBSE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 is being declared today, March 25. Students can check their scores online via the direct link on Rajshaladarpan portal using their roll number. As per the board’s earlier notice, the results will be made available through the Rajshala Darpan portal. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to access their results without any delay.

Once announced, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the Rajshala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2026

It is important to note that online marksheets are provisional. Students will need to collect their original marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools at a later stage.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 9th, 11th Result 2026

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites:

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Apart from the online results, students will also be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are officially issued.

How to Check RBSE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Online

Students can download their marksheet by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajshala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “RBSE Class 9 Result 2026” or “RBSE Class 11 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field.

Step 4: Type the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

NOTE: Students who face any difficulty while checking their results should contact their school authorities or wait until the official marksheets are distributed by their schools.

Details Mentioned on RBSE Marksheet 2026

The marksheet will include the following details:

Student’s name

Roll number

School name

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks

Grade

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students will receive their results in individual marksheets. The RBSE will not release any toppers list for Classes 9 and 11.

Passing Marks, Supplementary Exams & What Next

According to RBSE guidelines, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations.

If a student does not meet the minimum passing marks, the board is expected to organise supplementary examinations. In some cases, based on school policies, students may need to repeat the academic year. Details about the supplementary exam schedule will be announced soon after the results are declared.

RBSE Previous Results Update (Class 10, 5th, 8th)

Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 (High School) results were announced on 24 March 2026. This year, 94.23 percent of students passed the examination. As per reports, girls once again performed slightly better than boys, with a pass percentage of 94.20 per cent compared to 93.63 per cent for boys.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Bikaner, also declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results on 24 March 2026. The overall pass percentage for Class 5 stood at 97.75 per cent, while Class 8 recorded a pass percentage of 97.01 per cent.

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