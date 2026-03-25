Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationRBSE 9th, 11th Result 2026 OUT Today: Rajasthan Board Results Declared, Direct Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 9th, 11th Result 2026 OUT Today: Rajasthan Board Results Declared, Direct Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 declared today. Check Rajasthan Board results, direct link, steps to download marksheet at Rajshaladarpan.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)

Rajasthan 9th, 11th Class Result 2026: The wait is over for Rajasthan Board students! RBSE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 is being declared today, March 25. Students can check their scores online via the direct link on Rajshaladarpan portal using their roll number. As per the board’s earlier notice, the results will be made available through the Rajshala Darpan portal. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to access their results without any delay. 

Once announced, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the Rajshala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2026 

It is important to note that online marksheets are provisional. Students will need to collect their original marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools at a later stage. 

Official Websites to Check RBSE 9th, 11th Result 2026 

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites: 

  • rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 

Apart from the online results, students will also be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are officially issued. 

How to Check RBSE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Online 

Students can download their marksheet by following these simple steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official Rajshala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “RBSE Class 9 Result 2026” or “RBSE Class 11 Result 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field. 

Step 4: Type the captcha code shown on the screen. 

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button. 

Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use. 

NOTE: Students who face any difficulty while checking their results should contact their school authorities or wait until the official marksheets are distributed by their schools. 

Details Mentioned on RBSE Marksheet 2026 

The marksheet will include the following details: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • School name 
  • Marks obtained in each subject 
  • Total marks 
  • Grade 
  • Result status (Pass/Fail) 

Students will receive their results in individual marksheets. The RBSE will not release any toppers list for Classes 9 and 11. 

Passing Marks, Supplementary Exams & What Next 

According to RBSE guidelines, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations. 

If a student does not meet the minimum passing marks, the board is expected to organise supplementary examinations. In some cases, based on school policies, students may need to repeat the academic year. Details about the supplementary exam schedule will be announced soon after the results are declared. 

RBSE Previous Results Update (Class 10, 5th, 8th) 

Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 (High School) results were announced on 24 March 2026. This year, 94.23 percent of students passed the examination. As per reports, girls once again performed slightly better than boys, with a pass percentage of 94.20 per cent compared to 93.63 per cent for boys. 

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Bikaner, also declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results on 24 March 2026. The overall pass percentage for Class 5 stood at 97.75 per cent, while Class 8 recorded a pass percentage of 97.01 per cent. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
RBSE Education News Rajasthan Board Results RBSE 9th 11th Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
RBSE 9th, 11th Result 2026 OUT Today: Rajasthan Board Results Declared, Direct Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE 9th, 11th Result 2026 OUT Today: Rajasthan Board Results Declared, Direct Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
Education
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 OUT Today: RSKMP Declares Results at 11:30 AM, Direct Link to Check at rskmp.in
MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 OUT Today: RSKMP Declares Results at 11:30 AM, Direct Link to Check at rskmp.in
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 25, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 25, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Declared: Over 97% Pass | Check Rajasthan Board Results On Shala Darpan Link
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Declared: Over 97% Pass | Check Rajasthan Board Results On Shala Darpan Link
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: United States Sends 15-Point Peace Plan to Iran Amid Conflicting Signals
Breaking News: Ceasefire Hopes Rise as United States Sends 15-Point Peace Plan to Iran
Peace Watch: Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Agrees to US Talks Amid War
War Alert: Iran Strikes Dimona Nuclear Site; Tehran Hit by Airstrikes
Policy Watch: Narendra Modi Govt Calls All-Party Meet on West Asia Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget