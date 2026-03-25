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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 25, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 25, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- ‘Lockdown In India’ Searches Spike On March 24, Triggering Questions Online
- 'Strait Of Hormuz Must Remain Open, Secure & Accessible': PM Modi After Call With Trump
- PM Modi Says Country Must Prepare For Possible Challenges Amid Ongoing Iran War
- SC Pulls Up Bengal Govt Over Voter List Revision, Says No Issues In Other States
- Kolkata Parlour Horror: Sharp Weapon Attack Leaves Two Dead In Garia
- UP Police arrests 6 more in Shrvasti iftar party case; total arrests now stand at 10
- Harish Rana, First Indian Allowed Passive Euthanasia, Dies After 13 Years In Coma
- Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi
- Nitish Being Nudged To Rajya Sabha As BJP Eyes JD(U)’s End: Tejashwi
- Nation can advance only through inclusive development: Yogi Adityanath
- 12,732 raids conducted across UP since Mar 12 to check black marketing of LPG cylinders, 16 held
- Ghaziabad: Three more arrested in Pak-linked espionage racket; arrests rise to 21
- Kerala HC sets asides single judge order directing take over of 6 Malankara churches
- Haryana: Panchkula civic body finds discrepancies of Rs 150 crore in its FDRs with private bank
- Debate in K'taka Assembly on whether students should be allowed to clean school premises
- Indian Railways Updates Ticket Cancellation Rules, New Slabs Introduced
- Delhi Court Sentences Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case
- ‘United Voice For Peace’: PM Modi Flags Global Energy Shock In Rajya Sabha
International News
- Iran Says War With US Will Continue, Warns Of ‘Head For An Eye’ Response If Attacked
- Trump Reposts Pakistan PM’s Offer To Host US-Iran Talks, Signals Possible Go-Ahead
- US Sets April 9 Deadline To End Iran War Amid Rising Costs And Global Pressure Mounting
- Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.5 Jolts South Pacific Ocean
- After Larijani’s Death, Iran Appoints Ex-Guard Commander Mohammad Zolghadr Security Chief
- US Sends 15-Point War Exit Plan To Iran Via Pakistan Amid Escalating Conflict: Report
- Day 25 Sees Iran Reject Donald Trump Talks Claim Amid Escalation
- Iran Agreed Not To Have Nuclear Weapon, Sent Big Present To US: Trump
- ‘Talking Sense’: Trump Says Iran Accepts No-Nuclear Condition Amid Ongoing Talks
- Over 7,600 Indians Return From Doha On 25 Qatar Airways Flights In 3 Days Amid US-Iran War
- Strikes Continue Across Iran Despite Trump Announcing Pause On Attacks
- Tehran Rocked By Airstrikes As Trump Iran Talks Claim Collides With Ground Reality
- Donald Trump Softens Tone As Iran Rejects Talks Claims
- Iran Strikes US Bases Again As Trump Ceasefire Claim Faces Denial And Rising Tensions
- Iran Fires Ballistic Missile at Tel Aviv, Heavy Damage Reported
- Massive Explosion Hits Texas Oil Refinery; Shutdown Ordered, Residents Told To Stay Indoors
Business News
- Indian Stock Market Surges as Donald Trump Signals War Pause
- Dalal Street Ends Higher As Global Tensions Ease, Sensex Rises Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 22,900
- 8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Could Hit Jackpot, Minimum Pension May Reach Rs 25,000
- Office Of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings Announces The Official Launch Of The GTBS Digital Ecosystem On December 25
- India’s Primary Market Booms As IPO Fundraising Hits Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore
- Delhi Budget: Govt Announces Free LPG Cylinders On Holi, Diwali; Rs 260 Cr Set Aside
- India Growth Slows As Energy Shock Bites: PMI Flags Weak Demand, Rising Costs
- SEBI Allows Net Settlement For FPIs, Announces Key Ease Of Doing Business Reforms
- 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Up To Rs 15 Lakh Arrears, Big Salary Hike Likely
- Your Next Food Delivery Will Now Cost More: Swiggy Joins Zomato In Fee Hike
- No Claim Needed: EPFO May Soon Transfer Unclaimed PF Funds Directly To You
- West Asia War Makes Dalal Street Bleed: Sensex Cracks 1,900 Points, Nifty Nosedives 3%
- SEBI Allows Net Settlement For FPIs, Announces Key Ease Of Doing Business Reforms
Sports News
- Hardik Pandya Blends Luxury With Faith, Reveals He Plays Hanuman Chalisa In Ferrari
- IPL Bombshell: Rajasthan Royals Sold For Record Deal As US-Led Consortium Takes Control - Report
- RCB Break Silence On Josh Hazlewood’s IPL 2026 Availability
- Ben Stokes Opens Up On ‘Toughest’ Captaincy Phase, Targets England Rebuild
- IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons, RCB Confirm
- IPL 2026 Full Schedule Release: BCCI Confirms 74-Game Format; Full Fixtures Expected This Week
- PAK-Based Armed Group Threatens David Warner, Steve Smith & International Stars To Skip PSL
- Bangladesh Players Won't Participate In PSL? BCB's Big Decision
- IPL 2026: Team Sponsorship Revenues Breach ₹1,000Cr; IPL Challenges NFL & EPL
- R Ashwin Wants Mumbai Indians To Replace Hardik Pandya As IPL Captain
- East Bengal Thrash Mohammedan Sporting In Record Kolkata Derby Win
- Antoine Griezmann MLS Bound? Atletico Madrid Star Set To Join Orlando City
- BCCI Rolls Out Strict New IPL 2026 Rules Ahead Of Season Opener: Report
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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