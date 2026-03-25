School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘Lockdown In India’ Searches Spike On March 24, Triggering Questions Online

'Strait Of Hormuz Must Remain Open, Secure & Accessible': PM Modi After Call With Trump

PM Modi Says Country Must Prepare For Possible Challenges Amid Ongoing Iran War

SC Pulls Up Bengal Govt Over Voter List Revision, Says No Issues In Other States

Kolkata Parlour Horror: Sharp Weapon Attack Leaves Two Dead In Garia

UP Police arrests 6 more in Shrvasti iftar party case; total arrests now stand at 10

Harish Rana, First Indian Allowed Passive Euthanasia, Dies After 13 Years In Coma

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi

Nitish Being Nudged To Rajya Sabha As BJP Eyes JD(U)’s End: Tejashwi

Nation can advance only through inclusive development: Yogi Adityanath

12,732 raids conducted across UP since Mar 12 to check black marketing of LPG cylinders, 16 held

Ghaziabad: Three more arrested in Pak-linked espionage racket; arrests rise to 21

Kerala HC sets asides single judge order directing take over of 6 Malankara churches

Haryana: Panchkula civic body finds discrepancies of Rs 150 crore in its FDRs with private bank

Debate in K'taka Assembly on whether students should be allowed to clean school premises

Indian Railways Updates Ticket Cancellation Rules, New Slabs Introduced

Delhi Court Sentences Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case

‘United Voice For Peace’: PM Modi Flags Global Energy Shock In Rajya Sabha

International News

Iran Says War With US Will Continue, Warns Of ‘Head For An Eye’ Response If Attacked

Trump Reposts Pakistan PM’s Offer To Host US-Iran Talks, Signals Possible Go-Ahead

US Sets April 9 Deadline To End Iran War Amid Rising Costs And Global Pressure Mounting

Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.5 Jolts South Pacific Ocean

After Larijani’s Death, Iran Appoints Ex-Guard Commander Mohammad Zolghadr Security Chief

US Sends 15-Point War Exit Plan To Iran Via Pakistan Amid Escalating Conflict: Report

Day 25 Sees Iran Reject Donald Trump Talks Claim Amid Escalation

Iran Agreed Not To Have Nuclear Weapon, Sent Big Present To US: Trump

‘Talking Sense’: Trump Says Iran Accepts No-Nuclear Condition Amid Ongoing Talks

Over 7,600 Indians Return From Doha On 25 Qatar Airways Flights In 3 Days Amid US-Iran War

Strikes Continue Across Iran Despite Trump Announcing Pause On Attacks

Tehran Rocked By Airstrikes As Trump Iran Talks Claim Collides With Ground Reality

Donald Trump Softens Tone As Iran Rejects Talks Claims

Iran Strikes US Bases Again As Trump Ceasefire Claim Faces Denial And Rising Tensions

Iran Fires Ballistic Missile at Tel Aviv, Heavy Damage Reported

Massive Explosion Hits Texas Oil Refinery; Shutdown Ordered, Residents Told To Stay Indoors

Business News

Indian Stock Market Surges as Donald Trump Signals War Pause

Dalal Street Ends Higher As Global Tensions Ease, Sensex Rises Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 22,900

8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Could Hit Jackpot, Minimum Pension May Reach Rs 25,000

Office Of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Holdings Announces The Official Launch Of The GTBS Digital Ecosystem On December 25

India’s Primary Market Booms As IPO Fundraising Hits Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore

Delhi Budget: Govt Announces Free LPG Cylinders On Holi, Diwali; Rs 260 Cr Set Aside

India Growth Slows As Energy Shock Bites: PMI Flags Weak Demand, Rising Costs

SEBI Allows Net Settlement For FPIs, Announces Key Ease Of Doing Business Reforms

8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Up To Rs 15 Lakh Arrears, Big Salary Hike Likely

Your Next Food Delivery Will Now Cost More: Swiggy Joins Zomato In Fee Hike

No Claim Needed: EPFO May Soon Transfer Unclaimed PF Funds Directly To You

West Asia War Makes Dalal Street Bleed: Sensex Cracks 1,900 Points, Nifty Nosedives 3%

SEBI Allows Net Settlement For FPIs, Announces Key Ease Of Doing Business Reforms

Sports News

Hardik Pandya Blends Luxury With Faith, Reveals He Plays Hanuman Chalisa In Ferrari

IPL Bombshell: Rajasthan Royals Sold For Record Deal As US-Led Consortium Takes Control - Report

RCB Break Silence On Josh Hazlewood’s IPL 2026 Availability

Ben Stokes Opens Up On ‘Toughest’ Captaincy Phase, Targets England Rebuild

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons, RCB Confirm

IPL 2026 Full Schedule Release: BCCI Confirms 74-Game Format; Full Fixtures Expected This Week

PAK-Based Armed Group Threatens David Warner, Steve Smith & International Stars To Skip PSL

Bangladesh Players Won't Participate In PSL? BCB's Big Decision

IPL 2026: Team Sponsorship Revenues Breach ₹1,000Cr; IPL Challenges NFL & EPL

R Ashwin Wants Mumbai Indians To Replace Hardik Pandya As IPL Captain

East Bengal Thrash Mohammedan Sporting In Record Kolkata Derby Win

Antoine Griezmann MLS Bound? Atletico Madrid Star Set To Join Orlando City

BCCI Rolls Out Strict New IPL 2026 Rules Ahead Of Season Opener: Report

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