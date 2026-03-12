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HomeEducationRBSE 10th Result 2026 Likely By This Date; When And Where To Check

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Likely By This Date; When And Where To Check

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check scorecards online via roll number or through SMS if the website is down.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results are likely to be announced soon, according to officials from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Media reports indicate that the RBSE Class 10 results may be declared on or before March 20. After the results are released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards online by visiting the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.  

To check their results, students should visit the official website and enter their roll number. After submitting the details, they will be able to view and download their results and scorecards.  

The Rajasthan Board started evaluating the Class 10 board examination answer sheets on March 1, 2026. The assessment process began while the senior secondary examinations were still ongoing. Normally, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer announces the Class 10 and Class 12 results in May. However, this year the board is expected to declare the results earlier, in March.  

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Steps To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Main Examination Results 2026.”  

Step 3: Next, select “RBSE Secondary 2026 Result.”  

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.  

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.  

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the scorecard.  

Step 7: Save a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.  

RBSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS  

If the website slows down or stops working when the results are announced, students can also check their results through SMS.  

SMS Format:  

  • Type: RESULT RAJ10 ROLL NUMBER  
  • Send the message to 56263.   

Digital Mark Entry System Introduced to Speed Up Results  

This year, the board has introduced a digital system for entering marks. Under this process, teachers upload students’ marks online immediately after evaluating the answer sheets. The move is expected to speed up the preparation of final results.  

In addition, a selection of answer sheets from key examination centres is being randomly reviewed to maintain transparency and ensure the evaluation process remains fair. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News RBSE 10th Result 2026 RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results
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