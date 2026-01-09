Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Engineering aspirants across the country received an important update as the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially revised the examination timeline for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. The announcement arrived soon after the release of the exam city intimation slip on the official portal, triggering immediate attention from students preparing for one of India’s most competitive entrance exams.

The change may appear minor on paper, but for lakhs of candidates planning travel, accommodation and revision schedules, it carries significant weight.

JEE Main 2026: What Exactly Has Changed?

As per the latest NTA notification, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will now take place from January 21 to January 29, 2026.

Earlier, the session was scheduled to continue till January 30. The updated calendar shortens the examination window by one day, while leaving the exam pattern, syllabus and eligibility conditions completely unchanged.

This adjustment allows candidates greater clarity while structuring their final phase of preparation.

Revised JEE Main 2026 Schedule

Paper Exam Date Shift Timing B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1) 21, 22, 23, 24 & 28 Jan 2026 Morning 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1) 21, 22, 23, 24 & 28 Jan 2026 Afternoon 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM B.Arch / B.Planning (Paper 2A & 2B) 29 Jan 2026 Morning 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Exam City Slip Released, Here’s What It Means

NTA has already made the exam city intimation slip available for download on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must log in using their application number, password or date of birth, and the displayed security pin to access it.

Important To Remember:

The city slip is not the admit card. It only informs candidates of the city where the examination will be conducted.

When Will JEE Main 2026 Admit Cards Be Released?

According to the official information bulletin, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit cards are expected in the second week of January 2026.

The admit card will carry essential details such as:

Exam date

Shift timing

Complete exam centre address

Important exam-day instructions

How To Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

(Image Source: Twitter/@careers360)

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card link

Enter application number and password/date of birth

Enter the security pin

Click submit

Download and print the admit card

What Should Candidates Do Now?

With the updated schedule in place, students are advised to:

Carefully review the exam city slip and finalise travel plans

Wait for the admit card release for centre and reporting details

Regularly monitor official portals for further updates

Rework revision schedules and mock test plans in line with the new dates

