JEE Main 2026 Dates Revised: NTA Updates Exam Schedule; Check Full Timetable, Shifts & More Details
Engineering aspirants across the country received an important update as the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially revised the examination timeline for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. The announcement arrived soon after the release of the exam city intimation slip on the official portal, triggering immediate attention from students preparing for one of India’s most competitive entrance exams.
The change may appear minor on paper, but for lakhs of candidates planning travel, accommodation and revision schedules, it carries significant weight.
JEE Main 2026: What Exactly Has Changed?
As per the latest NTA notification, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will now take place from January 21 to January 29, 2026.
Earlier, the session was scheduled to continue till January 30. The updated calendar shortens the examination window by one day, while leaving the exam pattern, syllabus and eligibility conditions completely unchanged.
This adjustment allows candidates greater clarity while structuring their final phase of preparation.
Revised JEE Main 2026 Schedule
|Paper
|Exam Date
|Shift
|Timing
|
B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1)
|
21, 22, 23, 24 & 28 Jan 2026
|
Morning
|
9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
|
B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1)
|
21, 22, 23, 24 & 28 Jan 2026
|Afternoon
|
3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|
B.Arch / B.Planning (Paper 2A & 2B)
|
29 Jan 2026
|Morning
|
9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Exam City Slip Released, Here’s What It Means
NTA has already made the exam city intimation slip available for download on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must log in using their application number, password or date of birth, and the displayed security pin to access it.
Important To Remember:
The city slip is not the admit card. It only informs candidates of the city where the examination will be conducted.
When Will JEE Main 2026 Admit Cards Be Released?
According to the official information bulletin, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit cards are expected in the second week of January 2026.
The admit card will carry essential details such as:
- Exam date
- Shift timing
- Complete exam centre address
- Important exam-day instructions
How To Download JEE Main 2026 Admit Card
- Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card link
- Enter application number and password/date of birth
- Enter the security pin
- Click submit
- Download and print the admit card
What Should Candidates Do Now?
With the updated schedule in place, students are advised to:
- Carefully review the exam city slip and finalise travel plans
- Wait for the admit card release for centre and reporting details
- Regularly monitor official portals for further updates
- Rework revision schedules and mock test plans in line with the new dates
Frequently Asked Questions
When is JEE Main 2026 Session 1 being held?
Has the exam pattern or syllabus for JEE Main 2026 changed?
No, the exam pattern, syllabus, and eligibility conditions for JEE Main 2026 remain completely unchanged. Only the examination dates have been revised.
Where can I check my JEE Main 2026 exam city?
The exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is available on the official NTA portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. You need to log in with your application number and password or date of birth.
When can I expect to download my JEE Main 2026 admit card?
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit cards are expected to be released in the second week of January 2026. The admit card will contain your exam date, shift, and centre details.