Surat: Heavy spell of rains continued to disrupt normal life across South Gujarat on Thursday, with dozens of roads closed in Dang district. Two dams were reportedly overflowing in Navsari, with rescue operations underway in Tapi district and schools in Surat staying closed even as the authorities stepped up precautionary measures amid forecasts of further heavy rain.

According to the Dang district administration, 47 roads under the Panchayat Roads and Buildings Department were closed to vehicular traffic due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution and follow official advisories.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays Extended Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rain Alert; Check District-Wise Update

In neighbouring Navsari district, the administration warned that the Juj and Keliya dams had started overflowing following continuous rainfall in the district and upstream catchment areas.

Officials said the rising discharge could increase water levels in downstream villages and along the Purna River, prompting an appeal to residents living on riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

The villages likely to be affected by the overflow from Juj Dam include Juj, Khadkiya, Navanagar, Vasiya Talav, Vansda, Ranifaliya, Nani Valzar, Moti Valzar, Singada, Rupvel, Chapaldhara, Rajpur and Pratapnagar in Vansda taluka; Donja, Harangam, Chikhli, Khundh, Vankal (V. Faliya) and Ghekti in Chikhli taluka; and Undach (Vaniya Faliya), Undach (Luhar Faliya), Goydi-Bhathla, Khaparwad and Desra in Gandevi taluka.

The villages identified as vulnerable to the overflow from Keliya Dam include Keliya in Vansda taluka; Kakadvel, Mandvakhadak, Velanpur, Godthal, Kanbhai, Syada, Mogarwadi, Amdhara, Ghej, Maliyadhar, Soldhara, Piplagan, Dholar, Kaliyari and Balwad in Chikhli taluka; Vad in Khergam taluka; and Goyadi Bhathla, Vagharech, Khaparwada and Desra in Gandevi taluka.

The Navsari district administration appealed to residents to avoid entering rivers or waterlogged areas, remain alert for changing conditions and immediately comply with any evacuation instructions if required.

It also urged people to ignore rumours and rely only on information issued through official channels.

Rescue teams also responded to flooding in Tapi district, where 11 people were rescued from Dhodiyawad Faliya in Dolvan taluka, according to district authorities.

The continuing rainfall also affected educational institutions in Surat district.

Acting on district-level instructions, the District Education Officer directed that all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in municipal, municipal corporation and rural areas would remain closed on July 23 in view of heavy rainfall and student safety.

Meanwhile, the MeT has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls in parts of south and central Gujarat over the next 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

ALSO READ: Delhi University UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 2 Seat Allocation On July 25; Check Important Dates

The IMD issued a red alert for parts of central Gujarat, including Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar, while heavy rainfall is also expected across several districts of south Gujarat over the coming days.

Heavy rain has already caused widespread disruption elsewhere in the state, particularly in Valsad, where flooding, evacuations and road closures have been reported as authorities continue rescue and relief operations.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI