School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Veteran Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's Body Found Three Days After Broad Peak Avalanche

NEET-PG 2026 Rolls Out Key Reforms For Candidates: All You Need To Know

Old Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'

India Launches 100-Week Campaign Against Drug Abuse: All You Need To Know

'Pakistan Eroded India's Faith': India Envoy To US Vinay Kwatra Defends Indus Waters Treaty Freeze

Sheikh Hasina To Attend First Public Event In India Since Ouster: When And Where Is It?

Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH

'PM Modi Gave My Daughter New Life': Minor Girl's Mother Thanks Prime Minister, Makes Emotional Appeal

Facelift Suzuki XL7 Could Mean Maruti XL6 Update Coming Soon

What Is CJP Planning Next After Its Jantar Mantar Protest? Here's Big Update

Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain, Four Others Get Life Term For IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder

Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA

'Aap BJP Ke Ho Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To Question On Injured Delhi Police

Independence Day Security: Delhi Police Prohibits Drones In Capital Till August 16

'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha

Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

Badrinath Temple Donation Theft: Suspended BKTC Official Admits Role, Says Police

'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest

International News

5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Madura Island

Old Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral

'Muslims Should Not Befriend Kafirs': Pak Invokes Quran Over India-Afghanistan Ties

14 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK

Boycott, Clashes And Low Turnout Hit PoK Polls Phase 2; Voting Postponed

Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack

'Sheikh Hasina Wants To Return': Taslima Nasreen Calls For Awami League Ban To Be Lifted

Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide As Greece Battles Massive Wildfires; 100+ Homes Destroyed | Video

China Gansu Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 25 Amid Heavy Rain (DW)

'Brutal Terrorist Attack': Explosion At Moscow Restaurant Leaves 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured (DW)

Business News

Stock Markets Ended Higher As Sensex Gains Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours

ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Named Car Of The Year, Tata Sierra Wins Design Hon

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 31): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

ABP CEO Sumanta Dutta Says Auto Industry Builds More Than Vehicles, It Builds Dreams

Bajaj Finance, Hyundai Lift Markets Even As IT Stocks See Profit Booking

Sports News

Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Schedule, Teams, Auction Date, Venue And All You Need To Know

Irfan Pathan Accuses Baroda Cricket Association Of 'Politics' Over Motibaug Ground Decision

13 Fours, 25 Sixes: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 233 Off 91 In Punjab Match

WATCH: Lovlina Borgohain Stops CWG 2026 Celebration To Call Out Incomplete India Map

Top 3 Bowlers In Race To Replace Injured Jasprit Bumrah For Sri Lanka Tests

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Truth Behind IPL 2026 Instagram Controversy

Gill-Gambhir Warned Before WTC Challenge: 'How Do Indian Batters Handle It?'

Huge Blow To India! Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Tests: Report

WATCH: FIFA World Cup Star Shares Special Moment With Pakistan's Fatima Sana, Usman Tariq

LPL 2026 Controversy: Shaheen Afridi Leaves Tournament Before Conclusion; Here's Why

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