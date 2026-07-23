The University of Delhi (DU) is gearing up to publish the second allocation list for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026 on July 25 at 12 noon. Aspirants who receive a seat in this round must complete the admission process within the notified timeline to secure their place in their preferred college.

As per the admission schedule, candidates allotted seats in the second round can accept their allocation until 11:59 pm on July 26. The respective colleges will complete the verification and approval of applications by July 27, while the deadline for paying the admission fee online is July 28. The university is also scheduled to begin classes for the new academic session on July 28, 2026.

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The second round is expected to provide another opportunity for candidates who opted for an upgrade in the first phase or were waiting for a better preference.

Over 63,000 Seats Filled in First Admission Round

Delhi University has successfully completed the first phase of the CSAS-UG admission process, with 63,756 undergraduate seats already allotted across its colleges.

Admission statistics released by the university show that 15,265 students selected the Freeze option, indicating they were satisfied with their allotted programme and college. Meanwhile, 48,153 candidates opted for the Upgrade option, allowing them to be considered for higher-preference courses or colleges during the second allocation round.

With a large number of applicants awaiting improved allotments, the second list is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final admission figures for the academic year.

What to Do After the Round 2 Seat Allocation

Candidates whose names appear in the second allocation list should immediately log in to the official CSAS portal to review their allotment.

After accepting the allotted seat within the stipulated period, applicants must wait for their respective college to verify and approve their documents. Once the verification process is completed, students must pay the admission fee online before the final deadline to confirm their admission.

Missing any of the prescribed deadlines may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat, making it essential for candidates to regularly monitor the admission portal.

DU UG CSAS Round 2: Complete Schedule

Students participating in the second admission round should note the following important dates:

Second CSAS allocation list: July 25, 2026 (12 noon)

Seat acceptance by candidates: July 25 to July 26, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

College verification and approval: July 25 to July 27, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

Last date for online admission fee payment: July 28, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)

Commencement of classes: July 28, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete every admission-related formality within the specified timeline to ensure their admission is confirmed. Keeping all required documents ready and checking the CSAS portal regularly for updates can help avoid last-minute issues during the admission process.

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