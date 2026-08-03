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English NewsEducationCAT 2026 Registration Begins At iimcat.ac.in, Step-by-Step Guide To Fill Application Form

CAT 2026 Registration Begins At iimcat.ac.in, Step-by-Step Guide To Fill Application Form

CAT 2026 registration has started. Check the direct link, last date, exam date, test cities, eligibility and application steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 08:00 AM (IST)

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 today, August 3. Candidates who wish to pursue management programmes can now complete and submit their CAT 2026 application form by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. 

According to the official schedule, the CAT 2026 registration window will remain open until September 15, 2026. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026, in three sessions across the country. 

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In a press release, IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said, "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society." 

As per the official notification, CAT 2026 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria specified by the exam authorities before submitting their application forms. Failing to meet the eligibility requirements could lead to disqualification at any stage of the admission process. 

CAT 2026: How To Register  

Step 1: Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Register' option under 'New Candidate Registration'. 

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering the required details, generating the OTP for verification and accepting the declaration. 

Step 4: Once registration is successful, log in using the system-generated User ID and password. 

Step 5: Fill in the CAT 2026 application form by providing your personal details, academic qualifications, work experience (if applicable), preferred management programmes and choice of test cities. 

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee using the available online payment options. 

Step 8: After the payment is successful, you will receive a confirmation email. Download and save a copy of the completed application form for future reference. 

NOTE: According to the official press release, candidates will be able to download their CAT 2026 admit cards from November 4, 2026, onwards. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of January 2027. The official notification also states that the CAT 2026 score will remain valid until December 31, 2027. 

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CAT 2026 Registration Dates and Test City Preferences 

According to the official schedule, the CAT 2026 registration process will begin at 10 am on August 3 and remain open until 5 pm on September 15, 2026. 

While filling out the application form, candidates can choose up to five preferred test cities from the available list. The exam authorities will allot one of these selected cities after the registration window closes, depending on seat availability.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Cat Exam CAT 2026 CAT 2026 Registration CAT 2026 Application Form CAT 2026 Admit Cards
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