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English NewsEducationJammu and Kashmir School Holidays Extended Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rain Alert; Check District-Wise Update

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays Extended Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rain Alert; Check District-Wise Update

Jammu and Kashmir has extended school holidays till July 26 due to an IMD heavy rain alert. Check the latest reopening date and official update.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to extend the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division as well as the Winter Zones of the Jammu Division until July 26, 2026, following forecasts of widespread rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Schools, which were earlier expected to reopen on July 20, will now resume regular classes on Monday, July 27. 

The move has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff in view of the expected adverse weather conditions across several parts of the Union Territory. 

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Schools to Reopen on July 27 After Holiday Extension 

The announcement was made by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo through a post on X. Explaining the government's decision, she said, "Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families as our foremost priority," the summer vacation has been extended until July 26. She also confirmed that "Schools will now reopen on Monday, 27th July 2026." 

The revised schedule applies to all government and recognised private schools in the affected regions. With this extension, students will remain away from classrooms for another week before the new academic session resumes. 

IMD Forecast of Heavy Rain Prompted the Decision 

The extension comes after the government's focus shifted from managing the recent spell of extreme heat to preparing for heavy rainfall predicted over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected across Jammu, Kashmir and adjoining areas between July 22 and July 24. 

Considering the weather forecast and the possibility of disruptions caused by heavy rain, the administration opted to continue the school closure to minimise risks for students and educational institutions. Officials have advised residents to remain alert and follow weather-related instructions issued by the authorities. 

Minister Urges Residents to Follow Safety Advisories 

Along with announcing the extension, the Education Minister appealed to the public to exercise caution during the expected spell of rain. In her message, she said, "I request everyone to stay safe, remain vigilant, and follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. Wishing everyone good health and safety." 

Her appeal comes as authorities continue to monitor the weather situation and prepare for any impact that prolonged rainfall may have on normal life. 

ALSO READ: NEET Protest Row: AIU Issues Advisory For Universities, Appeals To Counsel Students

Schools across the region had originally begun their summer vacation on July 6 due to soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions. The latest order extends that break further, allowing authorities additional time to assess the weather situation before students return to classrooms. 

Parents, students and school authorities have been advised to keep checking official government announcements and weather updates for any further instructions regarding school reopening or additional precautionary measures.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir School Holidays J&K School Holidays
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