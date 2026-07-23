Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to extend the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division as well as the Winter Zones of the Jammu Division until July 26, 2026, following forecasts of widespread rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Schools, which were earlier expected to reopen on July 20, will now resume regular classes on Monday, July 27.

The move has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff in view of the expected adverse weather conditions across several parts of the Union Territory.

ALSO READ: Why Dharmendra Pradhan Is Not Resigning? Here's What Govt Thinks As NEET Protests Intensify

Schools to Reopen on July 27 After Holiday Extension

The announcement was made by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo through a post on X. Explaining the government's decision, she said, "Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families as our foremost priority," the summer vacation has been extended until July 26. She also confirmed that "Schools will now reopen on Monday, 27th July 2026."

The revised schedule applies to all government and recognised private schools in the affected regions. With this extension, students will remain away from classrooms for another week before the new academic session resumes.

IMD Forecast of Heavy Rain Prompted the Decision

The extension comes after the government's focus shifted from managing the recent spell of extreme heat to preparing for heavy rainfall predicted over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected across Jammu, Kashmir and adjoining areas between July 22 and July 24.

Considering the weather forecast and the possibility of disruptions caused by heavy rain, the administration opted to continue the school closure to minimise risks for students and educational institutions. Officials have advised residents to remain alert and follow weather-related instructions issued by the authorities.

Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026.… — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) July 21, 2026

Minister Urges Residents to Follow Safety Advisories

Along with announcing the extension, the Education Minister appealed to the public to exercise caution during the expected spell of rain. In her message, she said, "I request everyone to stay safe, remain vigilant, and follow the advisories issued by the concerned authorities. Wishing everyone good health and safety."

Her appeal comes as authorities continue to monitor the weather situation and prepare for any impact that prolonged rainfall may have on normal life.

ALSO READ: NEET Protest Row: AIU Issues Advisory For Universities, Appeals To Counsel Students

Schools across the region had originally begun their summer vacation on July 6 due to soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions. The latest order extends that break further, allowing authorities additional time to assess the weather situation before students return to classrooms.

Parents, students and school authorities have been advised to keep checking official government announcements and weather updates for any further instructions regarding school reopening or additional precautionary measures.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI