Jharkhand Student Protest: Hunger Strike Enters Day 11, Protester Vows To Continue Agitation

Ranchi: The protest by students and aspirants in Jharkhand continued on Thursday, with Prem Nayak, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days, saying he would continue the protest until the government's demands are fulfilled. Nayak's statement came as he and other protesters continued their agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Speaking to ANI from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, Nayak said the overall demonstration had entered its 20th day. He also said that his health had deteriorated during the prolonged hunger strike, while doctors had advised him to end it.

Despite the medical advice, Nayak said the protesters had decided to continue their agitation, citing the government's response to their demands.

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Prem Nayak Says Hunger Strike Will Continue

Nayak said Thursday marked the 11th day of his hunger strike and the 20th day of the wider student protest. He said the prolonged agitation was taking a physical toll but maintained that the protesters remained committed to their demands.

"Today marks the 11th day of my hunger strike and the 20th day of our overall protest. The situation is deteriorating rapidly. Doctors are advising me to call off the hunger strike, but since the government is not acceding to our demands, all of us participating in the strike, including those on the hunger strike, have resolved to continue; we feel that staying alive under these circumstances serves no purpose," Nayak said.

He further said the protesters had continued communicating with doctors while maintaining their decision to remain on hunger strike.

"We have told the doctors we will remain on hunger strike until the government fulfils our demands," he added.

Protester Alleges Attempts To End Demonstration

Nayak also alleged that the administration and state government were attempting to dismantle the ongoing protest.

According to him, officials visited the protest site the previous night and their approach appeared to have softened slightly. However, he alleged that efforts were still being made to remove the protesters from the location.

"The administration visited us last night, and we observed a slight softening in their attitude. However, the administration still wants to remove us somehow, and the doctors share that same desire. The government has made it clear that we must be removed by any means necessary," he added.

Devendra Nath Mahto Seeks Permission To Return

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has also been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days over alleged corruption in JPSC-JSSC examinations, has sought permission from hospital authorities to return to the protest site.

Mahto is currently receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital after sustaining injuries during a police lathi-charge on August 10. He submitted an application to the Civil Surgeon, saying that being separated from fellow protesters was causing him significant distress.

"My body is undergoing treatment in the hospital bed, but my soul and resolve are at the Satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future. The indefinite hunger strike continues on its 11th day in Sadar Hospital," Mahto stated in a message shared on social media.

In his handwritten request to medical authorities, Mahto said he wanted to return to the Satyagraha site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

"Sir, the students, youth, and common people of Jharkhand are carrying forward the struggle day and night at the Satyagraha protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, with hope for justice. At this moment, being away from them is a matter of mental agony for me, much more than the physical pain. Therefore, I humbly request you to sympathetically consider my situation and grant me permission to go to the Satyagraha protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium," Mahto said.

Police Use Force During Assembly March

Mahto was moved to the hospital by the administration late Monday evening after police used force to disperse thousands of aspirants who had marched towards the state Assembly.

Jharkhand Police used lathis and water cannons during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi. The protesters were demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

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What Are The Students Demanding?

The protesting aspirants have been seeking cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination; a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process.

The protesters have also alleged that the state government has not fully accepted their demands. The latest developments come as the student agitation continues in Ranchi, with the hunger strike entering its 11th day.

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