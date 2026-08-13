Delhi HC Seeks Response Over ₹12,000 Medical Reimbursement For MCD School Student

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Delhi Chief Secretary in a contempt petition alleging that an earlier order to reimburse ₹12,000 in medical expenses to a Class III student of an MCD school has not been implemented.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the notice on a petition filed by Aditya Kumar through his father and natural guardian. Advocate Ashok Agarwal represents the petitioner in the matter.

The case stems from a previous High Court judgment delivered on March 11, 2026, in which the Delhi government was directed to reimburse ₹12,000 spent by the student on treatment at a private hospital. The court had ordered that the payment be made within two months.

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The latest contempt plea alleges that the prescribed period has passed, but the reimbursement has still not been released.

Student Suffered Fracture While Playing At MCD School

According to the petition, Aditya Kumar suffered a fracture in his left arm after falling while playing at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya on April 1, 2024.

Following the injury, the student was taken to government healthcare facilities, including Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

The March 11 judgment noted that the student had visited both government hospitals but did not receive the required medical treatment there. He subsequently underwent treatment at a private hospital, resulting in medical expenses for which reimbursement was later ordered by the High Court.

High Court Had Ordered ₹12,000 Reimbursement

The earlier judgment recorded that the respondents had acknowledged the student's visits to the two government hospitals and the fact that medical treatment was not provided to him.

Based on these circumstances, the High Court directed the authorities to reimburse ₹12,000 towards the medical expenses incurred by the student at the private hospital.

The order also specified a two-month deadline for making the payment.

The present proceedings have been initiated after the petitioner alleged that the amount remained unpaid even after the deadline set by the court had expired.

Contempt Notice Sent To Chief Secretary

The latest petition also states that the student's counsel had previously taken steps seeking compliance with the court's order.

According to the plea, a contempt notice was issued to the Delhi Chief Secretary on May 22, 2026, asking the authorities to comply with the reimbursement direction.

The petitioner has now approached the High Court seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings over the alleged failure to follow the earlier order.

The contempt petition concerns the alleged non-compliance with the court's direction and does not itself establish that contempt has occurred. The allegations raised in the petition are yet to be adjudicated by the High Court.

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Delhi High Court To Hear Matter On September 10

The High Court has issued notice in the matter, and the case is scheduled to come up for further hearing on September 10, 2026.

The proceedings will determine the response of the concerned authorities to the allegations regarding non-payment of the ₹12,000 reimbursement.

The case also highlights the issue of access to timely medical treatment for school students and the implementation of court-ordered relief when government healthcare facilities are involved.

For the student and his family, the pending proceedings centre on the reimbursement that the High Court had earlier directed the authorities to provide for medical expenses incurred after treatment was not rendered at the government hospitals.

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