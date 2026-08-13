School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion

FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Go To JPC Today Amid Growing Opposition From States

Tamil Nadu Assembly Takes Fresh Swipe At Delimitation, Demands 33% Women's Quota From 2029

IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport After Engine Malfunction

UP Govt Begins Cow Urine Buyback Project; Farmers To Get Rs 10/Litre, Samajwadi Party Takes Jibe

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Independence Day, Check Routes To Avoid

Skull Found In Hyderabad-Bound Passenger's Bag At Delhi Airport

Chhattisgarh Constable Dies, But Ayushman System Sends 'Recovering' Message 42 Days Later

Fish Without Garlic, Onion Is Vegetarian; Can Be Eaten During Sawan: UP Minister

Naga Village Attacked In Manipur's Kangpokpi, 9 Houses Burnt Down

Woman's Rs 50 Lakh Worth Of Jewellery Goes Missing From Bank Locker In Kanpur

Newlywed Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 16th Floor In Noida Society

No 'Slow Encroachment' By China In Arunachal Pradesh, Sources Say; Call Social Media Claims 'Attention-Seeking'

Noida Airport Faces Waterlogging Days After Launch, Akhilesh Slams Centre: Will Boats Now Run...'

Jailed Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Found With Mobile Phone In Bengaluru Prison, Probe Underway

Mumbai Landslide: 6 Dead After Hill Portion Collapses On Homes In Ghatkopar

19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Noida PG Room, Sharp Weapon Suspected; Probe Launched

Fresh India-China Tension As Troops Face Off At LAC Near Arunachal Pradesh After 6 Years

'Compromised PM Was Forced To...': Rahul Gandhi Reacts Over US Court's Relief To Gautam Adani

New Dashcam Video Shows Shocking Moments Before Atiq Ahmed’s Son Abaan Died In Crash

Kerala Govt Likely To Probe Alleged Lapses In Previous LDF's Messi-Argentina Team Proposal

'No Luxury To Prolong Trials For Years': Supreme Court Orders Karnataka To Set Up Additional UAPA Court

AMU Student From Kolkata Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Begin Probe

Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry Report Tabled In Rajya Sabha Amid Cash Discovery Controversy

International News

Trump Confirms Plane Switch In Turkey Over Iran Threat: 'I Go By Secret Service, Military'

Russia Appoints Former CJI DY Chandrachud As Arbitrator In Ukraine Bank's Investment Dispute

US Court To Announce Sentence In Pannun Murder Conspiracy Case In November

Iran War Escalates As Houthis Attack Ship, US Strikes Cargo Vessel Near Gulf Of Oman; 4 Killed

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Japan Ahead Of US-South Korea Drills

Libya Drone Attack Hits Zawiya Oil Refinery, Fuel Tank Collapses In Blaze

This German City Is Redesigning Itself As Climate Change Brings More Heat, Floods And Storms

Vietnam's VinSpace Partners With SpaceX To Launch First Satellites In 2027

Container Ship Hit By Missile In Gulf Of Oman Near Pakistan: Report

Syria Court Sentences Former President Bashar al-Assad To Death In Absentia

Trump Warns Iran Of 'Massive Attack', Slams Tehran: 'They Are Dishonest People'

Business News

Tata Sons Row Deepens: N Chandrasekaran May Step Down Ahead Of August 18 AGM Vote, Says Report

US-Iran Talks Stuck, Hormuz Fate Remains In Question: Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty In Red

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 3: What Is The GMP Today? Check Before You Subscribe

N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM

N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%

Tamil Nadu Petrol Pumps May Stop UPI Payments Over Cybercrime Account Freezes

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Sensex, Nifty Fall Sharply As Crude Nears $90; TCS, IT Stocks Under Pressure

N Chandrasekaran Net Worth: Inside His Wealth, Salary, Career And Luxury Home

Sports News

India vs Afghanistan: 3 T20Is, One Venue! Fresh Bilateral Challenge Set

India vs Bangladesh Series Cancelled? Afghanistan T20Is Spark Doubt

MP’s Son Unleashes Carnage In DPL With Explosive 190 Strike Rate Knock

Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife

Australia Playing XI For Bangladesh Test Revealed: Star Pacer Returns After 13 Months

Fresh Injury Blow For India! Star All-Rounder’s Return Uncertain For Sri Lanka Tests: Report

Roger Federer Loses USD 52 Million And Billionaire Status Overnight; Here's What Happened

ODI World Cup 2027 Format: Why Associate Nations Face A Tougher Road To Qualification

Abhishek Porel Rape Case: IPL Star’s Key Court Hearing Deferred Till September 14

Hardik Pandya’s GT Return Takes Turn As Shubman Gill Said Yes, Then Came A Deal Breaker

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding: Messi, Mbappé & Haaland’s Photos Go Viral, But There’s A Catch

Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Marries Georgina Rodríguez In Secret Portugal Wedding

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