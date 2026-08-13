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School Assembly News Headlines Today August 13, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, August 13, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion
- FCRA Amendment Bill Likely To Go To JPC Today Amid Growing Opposition From States
- Tamil Nadu Assembly Takes Fresh Swipe At Delimitation, Demands 33% Women's Quota From 2029
- IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport After Engine Malfunction
- UP Govt Begins Cow Urine Buyback Project; Farmers To Get Rs 10/Litre, Samajwadi Party Takes Jibe
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Independence Day, Check Routes To Avoid
- Skull Found In Hyderabad-Bound Passenger's Bag At Delhi Airport
- Chhattisgarh Constable Dies, But Ayushman System Sends 'Recovering' Message 42 Days Later
- Fish Without Garlic, Onion Is Vegetarian; Can Be Eaten During Sawan: UP Minister
- Naga Village Attacked In Manipur's Kangpokpi, 9 Houses Burnt Down
- Woman's Rs 50 Lakh Worth Of Jewellery Goes Missing From Bank Locker In Kanpur
- Newlywed Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping From 16th Floor In Noida Society
- No 'Slow Encroachment' By China In Arunachal Pradesh, Sources Say; Call Social Media Claims 'Attention-Seeking'
- Noida Airport Faces Waterlogging Days After Launch, Akhilesh Slams Centre: Will Boats Now Run...'
- Jailed Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Found With Mobile Phone In Bengaluru Prison, Probe Underway
- Mumbai Landslide: 6 Dead After Hill Portion Collapses On Homes In Ghatkopar
- 19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Noida PG Room, Sharp Weapon Suspected; Probe Launched
- Fresh India-China Tension As Troops Face Off At LAC Near Arunachal Pradesh After 6 Years
- 'Compromised PM Was Forced To...': Rahul Gandhi Reacts Over US Court's Relief To Gautam Adani
- New Dashcam Video Shows Shocking Moments Before Atiq Ahmed’s Son Abaan Died In Crash
- Kerala Govt Likely To Probe Alleged Lapses In Previous LDF's Messi-Argentina Team Proposal
- 'No Luxury To Prolong Trials For Years': Supreme Court Orders Karnataka To Set Up Additional UAPA Court
- AMU Student From Kolkata Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Begin Probe
- Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry Report Tabled In Rajya Sabha Amid Cash Discovery Controversy
International News
- Trump Confirms Plane Switch In Turkey Over Iran Threat: 'I Go By Secret Service, Military'
- Russia Appoints Former CJI DY Chandrachud As Arbitrator In Ukraine Bank's Investment Dispute
- US Court To Announce Sentence In Pannun Murder Conspiracy Case In November
- Iran War Escalates As Houthis Attack Ship, US Strikes Cargo Vessel Near Gulf Of Oman; 4 Killed
- North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Japan Ahead Of US-South Korea Drills
- Libya Drone Attack Hits Zawiya Oil Refinery, Fuel Tank Collapses In Blaze
- This German City Is Redesigning Itself As Climate Change Brings More Heat, Floods And Storms
- Vietnam's VinSpace Partners With SpaceX To Launch First Satellites In 2027
- Container Ship Hit By Missile In Gulf Of Oman Near Pakistan: Report
- Syria Court Sentences Former President Bashar al-Assad To Death In Absentia
- Trump Warns Iran Of 'Massive Attack', Slams Tehran: 'They Are Dishonest People'
Business News
- Tata Sons Row Deepens: N Chandrasekaran May Step Down Ahead Of August 18 AGM Vote, Says Report
- US-Iran Talks Stuck, Hormuz Fate Remains In Question: Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty In Red
- Molbio Diagnostics IPO Day 3: What Is The GMP Today? Check Before You Subscribe
- N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM
- N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Tata Group Stocks Fall, TCS Down Nearly 4%
- Tamil Nadu Petrol Pumps May Stop UPI Payments Over Cybercrime Account Freezes
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 12): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- Sensex, Nifty Fall Sharply As Crude Nears $90; TCS, IT Stocks Under Pressure
- N Chandrasekaran Net Worth: Inside His Wealth, Salary, Career And Luxury Home
Sports News
- India vs Afghanistan: 3 T20Is, One Venue! Fresh Bilateral Challenge Set
- India vs Bangladesh Series Cancelled? Afghanistan T20Is Spark Doubt
- MP’s Son Unleashes Carnage In DPL With Explosive 190 Strike Rate Knock
- Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife
- Australia Playing XI For Bangladesh Test Revealed: Star Pacer Returns After 13 Months
- Fresh Injury Blow For India! Star All-Rounder’s Return Uncertain For Sri Lanka Tests: Report
- Roger Federer Loses USD 52 Million And Billionaire Status Overnight; Here's What Happened
- ODI World Cup 2027 Format: Why Associate Nations Face A Tougher Road To Qualification
- Abhishek Porel Rape Case: IPL Star’s Key Court Hearing Deferred Till September 14
- Hardik Pandya’s GT Return Takes Turn As Shubman Gill Said Yes, Then Came A Deal Breaker
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding: Messi, Mbappé & Haaland’s Photos Go Viral, But There’s A Catch
- Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Marries Georgina Rodríguez In Secret Portugal Wedding
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