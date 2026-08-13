CAT 2026: High Percentile Isn’t Enough? 5 IIM Admission Changes You Must Know

CAT 2026: Scoring a strong percentile is an important part of the IIM admission journey, but it is not the only factor that MBA aspirants need to focus on. Several Indian Institutes of Management have modified their admission and shortlisting processes, making it important for candidates to understand the latest selection rules.

IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on November 29 in three sessions across around 170 cities. The registration window will remain open until September 15, 2026. While the examination pattern and syllabus have not changed, the admission process after the test has seen several developments.

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Candidates preparing for CAT 2026 should therefore look beyond the entrance examination and understand how individual IIMs evaluate applicants.

1. Four IIMs Join HandsForJoint Admission Process

IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi and IIM Tiruchirappalli have introduced a Joint Admission Process (JAP) for their two-year MBA programmes.

Under the arrangement, candidates appearing for the common Personal Interview will remain eligible for consideration by the participating institutes. However, the selection does not end with a single common merit list.

Each IIM will prepare its own final merit list and follow its respective selection criteria. Aspirants should therefore understand that participation in the common interview does not mean identical admission outcomes across all four institutes.

2. CAP Is No LongerACommon Route For Every IIM

The Common Admission Process (CAP) has also undergone changes, with not every IIM following the same route for admissions.

For CAP 2026, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sirmaur participated in the process, while some other IIMs followed their own admission procedures.

This means CAT 2026 aspirants cannot assume that one common counselling or selection process will cover all IIMs. Candidates will need to track the admission route followed by each institute they are interested in.

3. IIM Indore Changes Its Selection Formula

IIM Indore has revised its admission criteria for the 2026-28 batch.

Under the updated framework, the institute has increased the weight assigned to CAT scores while reducing the weight given to Class 10 marks. Work experience has also been incorporated into the revised selection framework.

For aspirants targeting IIM Indore, this makes it particularly important to understand the institute's latest weightage structure rather than depending on admission formulas from earlier years.

4. A High CAT Percentile Alone May Not SecureAnIIM Call

A strong CAT score remains important, but simply meeting the minimum CAT cut-off does not guarantee an admission call from an IIM.

The selection process can take several aspects of a candidate's profile into account, including academic performance, sectional scores, work experience, and performance in subsequent selection rounds.

For instance, IIM Ahmedabad considers multiple components, including CAT scores, previous academic performance, the Analytical Writing Test, and Personal Interview.

Therefore, candidates should prepare for the stages that follow CAT rather than treating the entrance examination score as the sole deciding factor.

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5. IIM Admission Criteria Can DifferFromInstitute To Institute

There is no single selection formula applicable uniformly across all IIMs. Admission policies can vary between institutes and may also change from one admission cycle to another.

For CAT 2026 aspirants, this makes it important to examine the latest admission criteria of every IIM they intend to apply to. Relying exclusively on previous-year cut-offs, selection weightages or admission trends may not provide an accurate picture of the current process.

Candidates should therefore keep track of individual IIM admission policies while preparing for CAT 2026.

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