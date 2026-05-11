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HomeEducationPSEB 10th Result 2026 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys, Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.52%, Direct Link Here

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys, Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.52%, Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026: 94.52% pass, girls outperform boys, rural students lead, results declared by PSEB.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)

The Punjab School Education Board has announced the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 today on May 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. 

PSEB Class 10 results were announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details has also been shared at the press conference.

Direct Link To Check - Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026

Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 94.52% 

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 Result 2026 has shown a strong overall performance, with a pass percentage of 94.52%. Out of 2,69,505 students who appeared for the examination, 2,54,744 successfully cleared it, reflecting a high success rate among candidates. 

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th Result 2026: Punjab Board Matric Results OUT, Direct Link Here

Girls Continue to Lead in Performance 

Once again, female students have outperformed male candidates in the matriculation results. The pass percentage among girls stood at 95.96%, with 1,22,595 students passing out of 1,27,753 who appeared. Boys recorded a comparatively lower pass percentage of 93.23%, with 1,32,143 students qualifying out of 1,41,746. 

Transgender Candidates Achieve 100% Success 

In a notable highlight, all six transgender students who appeared for the exam cleared it successfully, marking a 100% pass result for the category. 

Rural Students Perform Better Than Urban 

The results also revealed a performance gap between rural and urban regions. Students from rural areas recorded a higher pass percentage of 95.35%, while urban areas stood at 92.98%. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal

School-Wise Performance Trends 

Among different school categories, non-government schools delivered the best results with a pass percentage of 95.97%. Government schools followed closely at 94.45%, while aided schools recorded the lowest performance at 89.68%. 

Overall, the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 reflects consistent academic performance across most categories, with rural students and girls continuing to lead the way.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 May 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Breaking News ABP Live PSEB 10th Result 2026 Punjab Board Result Declared PSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT
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