Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact Students From 4 States Today In PPC Episode 2

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: With board exams around the corner, the much-awaited second episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular student interaction programme is set to air today, offering timely motivation and guidance for students, parents and teachers alike.

In the trailer for the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, the Prime Minister is seen speaking with students from Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Assam during a pre-recorded interaction.

In the second episode, PM Modi responds to questions raised by students dealing with pressure, uncertainty, and fear ahead of crucial examinations. Alongside academic concerns, he also discusses the challenge of managing digital distractions, particularly in an era dominated by social media and constant online engagement.

The Prime Minister shares practical suggestions on maintaining focus, building disciplined study routines, and striking a healthy balance between screen time and academic commitments. His interaction emphasises self-belief, consistency, and a calm mindset as key tools for exam success.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Voices From Across the Country

Students from Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Assam feature prominently in this episode, making it a truly pan-India interaction. Representing diverse cultures and languages, these students share their preparation journeys, concerns and aspirations directly with the Prime Minister.

The session reflects the unifying spirit of Pariksha Pe Charcha, bringing together India’s “Exam Warriors” on a single platform. Learners from across the country and even abroad are expected to tune in to watch the recorded programme today.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where and How to Watch

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be telecast on Doordarshan channels including DD National, DD News and DD India, along with several private television networks. It will also air on All India Radio and stream live on official platforms such as the PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan and MyGov.in. Digital viewers can access it via YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live and Swayam Prabha channels.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Focus of the 2026 Edition

This year’s edition aims to reframe examinations as a celebration of learning while also highlighting the legacy of India’s Freedom Fighters. It further promotes national initiatives such as Save India and Clean India, linking academic growth with civic responsibility.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI