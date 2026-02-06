Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: From Exam Stress to Life Skills, PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, addressing concerns around examinations, stress management, hobbies, and long-term personal growth. Through a question-and-answer format, he encouraged students to look beyond marks and focus on skills, discipline, and continuous learning.

During the Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared several pointers with students ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.





He advised students to maintain a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, adding that “skills are the most vital” aspect of professional life. PM Modi also told students that the ultimate goal should not be limited to examination results, but should focus on all-round development in life.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How did PM Modi Respond to Questions About Balancing Studies and Hobbies Like Gaming?

When asked about managing studies alongside hobbies such as gaming, PM Modi acknowledged parental concerns and explained how success changes perceptions. He said, “Parents would have always suggested you to not play and instead focus on studying, but when you win a medal, your parents will tell everyone. Your success becomes their pride, and they will always support you.” He further advised students not to misuse cheap internet access and instead build expertise by treating hobbies like gaming as skills.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'Focusing Solely On Marks Is Wrong'

Responding to a question on skills versus marks, PM Modi highlighted the importance of balance. He said, “We all live under constant confusion of what food to eat, what to read, what to do etc. But the hack to this is balance, one should always maintain balance between all things.” He explained that both life skills and professional skills are essential and must grow together.





Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: What Advice did PM Modi Give on Life Skills and Discipline?

PM Modi stressed maintaining health, discipline, and communication skills. He said, “It is important to maintain a disciplined lifestyle, stay healthy and exercise regularly, develop strong communication skills.” He also pointed out the importance of learning basic, practical skills in daily life.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Nikhil from Tamil Nadu Quizzes PM Modi on How to Tackle Relatives' Questions

Laughing at a student’s question on handling relatives’ queries, PM Modi suggested turning the tables. He said, “When such guests come to your place, start asking them questions on how they handled the pressure and more.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Student Seeks Advice on Focusing with Lack of Support from Parents

Sharing an anecdote, PM Modi explained that comfort does not define success. He concluded, “Comfort is not equal to success.” He reminded students that many toppers come from small villages because they focus on outcomes, not convenience.





Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How Can Students Remain Calm During Exams?

On staying calm during exams, PM Modi advised students to pause and breathe. He said, “When you get the question paper, take a deep breath and spend 30 seconds with yourself.” This, he explained, helps reduce panic and avoid careless mistakes.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'What Small Activity/ Habit Can Help Us Achieve Our Dreams,' Asks Student

PM Modi recommended reading biographies to understand that success is gradual. He said, “This will help you plan realistically, and will help you remember that every successful person is a human and success is a staircase where we need to go step-by-step.” He also suggested maintaining a To-Do List to track progress.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How did PM Modi Link Technology and Learning?

Calling technology a powerful aid, PM Modi said, “You can use AI to summarise, and even boost your wisdom by taking suggestions from Artificial Intelligence.” He added that technology supports learning but does not replace effort.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Quizzes Students on Viksit Bharat

PM Modi spoke about achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying, “I say 2047 because it would have been 100 years since our independence.” He urged students to believe in themselves, promote Made in India products, stay healthy, and contribute actively to nation-building.

