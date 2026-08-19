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English NewsEducationNTA Set For Major Overhaul: Adhoc System To End In 3 Months, Hiring Underway

NTA Set For Major Overhaul: Adhoc System To End In 3 Months, Hiring Underway

NTA plans to end adhocism in three months, recruit permanent staff and strengthen exam security, digital systems and question-paper checks.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on a major restructuring of its examination system, with plans to end adhocism within three months, strengthen its digital and security infrastructure and bring in specialists from the private sector, officials said. 

The agency is currently recruiting for more than 20 permanent positions. It has also advertised 10 professional leadership posts, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, and General Managers for Test Security, R&D, and Psychometrics. 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Case: Centre Calls System ‘Foolproof’, Supreme Court Says ‘Learn From UPSC’

NTA Plans To End Adhocism In Three Months 

NTA officials said the agency is moving towards a permanent staffing structure as part of its reforms. 

"NTA will end adhocism within three months. Recruitment is underway for over 20 permanent posts, for which advertisements are been issued," NTA officials said. 

Alongside the permanent recruitment drive, the agency is also hiring for specialised leadership roles to strengthen different areas linked to examination management. 

Around 600 Experts Removed From Examination Team 

The agency is bringing in specialists from the private sector for areas including cybersecurity, psychometrics, and question-paper design. 

Officials said around 600 experts have been removed from the examination team, with replacements being selected through a formal recruitment process. 

"We will create a very large question bank so that too much information is not concentrated with one person. Around 600 experts have been removed, and better experts are being hired through a proper recruitment process," officials said. 

NTA To Strengthen Security And Digital Infrastructure 

As part of the overhaul, NTA offices will be shifted to government premises. Security at the offices will also be strengthened through the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) instead of private security agencies. 

The revamped infrastructure will include biometric access, CCTV surveillance, enhanced digital systems, and stronger cybersecurity. Cyber experts are also being inducted as part of the changes. 

The Education Ministry has directed the NTA to conduct a thorough audit of all examination processes and submit a report detailing the corrective action taken. 

New Question Paper Checks To Be Introduced 

The Ministry of Education said a four-tier system for checking question papers will be introduced to strengthen scrutiny. 

The ministry also said that 20-25 officials are expected to join the agency in the next two to three weeks. 

"20-25 officials are to be inducted in the next two to three weeks. Further induction plan was also reviewed," the ministry said on Tuesday. 

Education Minister Prahlad Joshi has held two meetings with NTA officials. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh briefed the ministry on the steps being taken to reform the examination system. 

According to the ministry, more than 50 staff members have been removed from the agency, while a revamped examination team has been put in place. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hindu Girls Made To Wear Burqa, Dance To Bhojpuri Song At I-Day Celebration, School Sealed

NTA Directed To Overhaul Confidential Operations 

On Monday, the minister directed NTA to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols and ordered an overhaul of its Confidential Operations (CONOPS) architecture. 

The measures include secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device-deposit protocols. 

The reforms come amid criticism of NTA over examination-related lapses and cancellations. The agency has also recently announced that UGC-NET examinations in Sociology, Commerce and English will be re-conducted following complaints of errors in question papers. 

The latest issue is the second major examination-related lapse involving NTA this year. Earlier, the NEET-UG examination faced a paper leak controversy, following which the exam was cancelled and later re-conducted. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NTA Set For Major Overhaul NTA Reform 2026 NTA Overhaul 2026 NTA Hiring 2026 NTA Major Reform
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