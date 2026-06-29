Noida Revises School Timings For Classes 1-8 Amid Heatwave; New Schedule Announced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guidelines mandate awareness, first aid, and school Heat Action Plans.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued comprehensive heatwave safety guidelines for schools as soaring temperatures continue to affect several parts of the state. Under the new 'Teachers' Guideline-2026', schools have been directed to educate students on preventing heat-related illnesses, recognise early symptoms of heat stress and implement school-level Heat Action Plans. Separately, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has revised school timings for Classes 1 to 8, with classes now scheduled from 7 am to 12 noon until further orders to protect children from extreme heat.

New school timings

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has changed the timings of all government, aided and private schools for students from Classes 1 to 8.

According to the Basic Education Department, schools will operate from 7 am to 12 noon until further notice. The decision has been taken to reduce students' exposure to high temperatures and heatwave conditions.

The revised schedule applies to all recognised schools in the district.

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Heatwave measures

The state government's Teachers' Guideline-2026 outlines measures to help schools minimise the impact of extreme heat on students. Teachers have been instructed to spread awareness about heat-related illnesses, identify symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, administer first aid and prepare school-specific Heat Action Plans.

Schools have also been directed to appoint health nodal teachers, display heat safety advisories and emergency contact numbers, and ensure the availability of first aid kits, ORS, digital thermometers and access to emergency medical services.

The guidelines advise schools to conduct morning assemblies, sports and other outdoor activities before 10 am, while all strenuous outdoor activities must remain suspended during orange and red heatwave alerts.

Schools have also been asked to ensure continuous access to safe drinking water, encourage students to drink water every 20 to 30 minutes, maintain adequate ventilation and provide shaded areas wherever possible.

Teachers will educate students on wearing light cotton clothing, avoiding direct sunlight and recognising the early signs of heatstroke. Parents have also been advised to ensure children are well hydrated before leaving for school and to keep unwell children at home.

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