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English NewsNewsAishwarya Rai's Song Printed In Class 5 English Text Book In Odisha

Aishwarya Rai's Song Printed In Class 5 English Text Book In Odisha

The issue reportedly came to light when images of the textbook began circulating online, appearing to show the song’s lyrics printed in place of standard learning material.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

A Class 5 English textbook has triggered widespread criticism after reports claimed it mistakenly included lyrics from the popular Bollywood song “Nimbooda Nimbooda” from the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The issue reportedly came to light when images of the textbook began circulating online, appearing to show the song’s lyrics printed in place of standard learning material intended for primary school students, according to Odisha TV.

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The matter soon gained traction on social media, where it was widely shared and sparked strong reactions from parents, teachers, and general users.

Education System Faces Questions

The alleged mistake has led to scrutiny of the processes involved in drafting, reviewing, and printing school textbooks. Parents and education experts have questioned how such an obvious error could pass through multiple levels of editing and still reach classrooms.

The incident has also intensified demands for stricter proofreading standards and greater accountability in the production of educational content, especially for younger students.

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Social Media Reacts

Images of the purported textbook page have spread quickly across platforms, with users reacting through memes, jokes, and expressions of disbelief. While some treated the incident humorously, others described it as a serious lapse that could damage trust in the education system.

Education officials have not yet issued a detailed clarification on the reported error. If verified, the incident may lead to a review of the textbook preparation and approval process to ensure such mistakes are avoided in the future.

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Before You Go

Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aishwarya Rai Odisha News Class 5 English Book Odisha
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