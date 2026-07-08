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English NewsEducationNEET UG 2027 May See Biggest Changes Yet: CBT Exam, 5–6 Day Schedule and Fewer Test Centres, Says Report

NEET UG 2027 May See Biggest Changes Yet: CBT Exam, 5–6 Day Schedule and Fewer Test Centres, Says Report

NEET UG Exam 2027 :Planning for NEET UG 2027? Here's everything you need to know about the proposed NTA reforms, including CBT mode, exam schedule and centres.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning major changes to the NEET UG 2027 examination following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. According to an Indian Express report, the medical entrance exam will be conducted over five to six days instead of a single day. The agency is also expected to reduce the number of examination centres. 

The report states that NEET UG 2027 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the first time. The examination is expected to be held at around 1,000 centres across 500 cities. Until now, the exam has been conducted on a single day at nearly 5,000 centres across the country. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026: NTA To Declare RE NEET Result Before July 20; Here's What Candidates Should Know

Around 5 Lakh Candidates Expected to Appear Each Day 

According to the Indian Express report, sources said the NTA plans to conduct the examination over five to six days, with nearly five lakh candidates appearing each day. 

The report further states that most examination centres will be government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). Only a limited number of well-established private institutions are expected to be selected as examination centres. 

Sources also indicated that the agency could implement these changes soon. Once the proposed plan is finalised, the NTA is expected to issue a detailed notification containing information on shift timings, the list of test cities, and other examination-related details. 

NTA May Undergo Organisational Changes 

According to sources quoted in the report, the NTA is also preparing for organisational restructuring. The changes are expected to be completed before October this year. 

The report says recruitment is likely to take place for around 150 posts within the agency. These reforms are being planned after the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, which led to widespread criticism and calls for stronger safeguards in the examination process. 

The Indian Express report adds that the Ministry of Education proposed these changes following the paper leak incident. The NEET UG 2026 examination, which was held on May 3, was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak, triggering protests among candidates across the country. 

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet: Last Day To Submit Fee Refund Details; Result And Final Answer Key Soon

Changes Based on Radhakrishnan Committee Recommendations 

Sources also told the Indian Express that the proposed reforms are based on the recommendations of the seven-member high-powered committee headed by Radhakrishnan. The Central government had constituted the committee following the 2024 paper leak case. 

After the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, the Ministry of Education announced that the examination would shift from the traditional pen-and-paper format to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 2027. According to the report, this decision was also based on the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak NEET Exam 2027
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