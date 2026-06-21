Students appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination today, June 21, are being advised to double-check their admit cards, identification documents and exam-day requirements before leaving for their centres.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued detailed instructions regarding reporting time, security checks, dress code, and the list of items permitted inside examination halls. Candidates who fail to comply with these guidelines could face delays during entry procedures.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Full Sleeves Allowed, Mobile Phones Banned. Check New Rules

Re-NEET UG 2026: What Documents Are Required?

Before heading to the examination centre, candidates should ensure they have all mandatory documents with them.

According to NTA guidelines, students must carry a printed copy of their NEET UG 2026 admit card along with an original photo identity card for verification purposes. Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID and Driving Licence.

Candidates may also keep a passport-size photograph handy, preferably the same one uploaded during the application process, if required during verification.

Required documents include:

Printed NEET UG 2026 admit card

Original valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph (if required)

Medical documents for approved PwD accommodations

Transparent water bottle, if permitted by the centre

Reporting Time and Entry Process Explained

NTA has advised candidates to reach their respective centres well before the reporting deadline to avoid last-minute stress.

Upon arrival, students will undergo frisking, biometric authentication, and document verification before being allowed to enter the examination hall. Officials have reportedly made arrangements to streamline the entry process and reduce waiting time for candidates.

Given the summer weather and expected crowd at examination venues, arriving early can help candidates' complete formalities comfortably.

Dress Code Guidelines for Re-NEET UG 2026

Candidates are expected to follow the prescribed dress code while appearing for the examination.

Those wearing customary or religious attire, as well as full-sleeve or layered clothing, have been encouraged to report earlier than other candidates to facilitate additional security screening procedures.

Following the dress code can help ensure smooth entry and prevent unnecessary delays at the centre.

Items Not Allowed Inside the Examination Hall

Students should carefully review the list of prohibited items before leaving home.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry:

Mobile phones

Smartwatches and Bluetooth-enabled devices

Calculators

Wallets and electronic gadgets

Jewellery and metallic accessories

Study material or notes

Food packets and other unauthorised items

Only items specifically permitted by NTA officials will be allowed inside the examination hall.

NTA Issues Advisory on Rumours and Fake Claims

The examination agency has urged candidates to rely only on official announcements and verified information available through NTA channels.

Students have also been asked to immediately report any suspicious messages, paper leak claims or misleading content related to the examination to concerned authorities and cybercrime units.

For students experiencing stress or anxiety, NTA has highlighted the availability of the Tele-MANAS mental health helpline (14416), which offers 24x7 support services.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: CCTV, Mock Drill Across Country; NTA Tightens Security For 22.79 Lakh Candidates

Re-NEET UG 2026 Helpline Details

Candidates requiring assistance can contact:

Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

Grievance Portal: innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026

As Re-NEET UG 2026 gets underway, authorities have reiterated their commitment to conducting the examination under strict supervision and security protocols to ensure a fair and transparent process for all candidates.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI