NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Begins Today: NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan Urge 22 Lakh Aspirants To Stay Calm

As the NEET UG 2026 re-examination gets underway today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have extended their best wishes to lakhs of medical aspirants appearing for the test across the country.

The agency encouraged candidates to remain calm, believe in their preparation, and arrive at their examination centres well before the reporting deadline. The re-examination is being conducted under extensive security arrangements following the cancellation of the earlier exam amid paper leak allegations.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Today: Final Checklist For Aspirants; Know Reporting Time, Dress Code And Key Guidelines

NTA Sends Encouraging Message to Aspirants

In a message shared on X, the NTA sought to motivate students ahead of the examination.

"This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"

🩺 All the best to every NEET (UG) 2026 candidate!



This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment.



⏰ Important timings



Entry begins: 11:00 AM

Last entry: 1:30 PM (no entry after this)



📋 Carry with you



✅… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026

The agency also reminded candidates about important exam-day instructions. Entry to examination centres commenced at 11 am, while the final entry time has been fixed at 1.30 pm. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination venue after the deadline.

Students have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity proof, and two passport-size photographs. The NTA further urged candidates to avoid bringing prohibited items, stay hydrated, and account for possible traffic delays while travelling to their centres.

Over 22 Lakh Candidates Set to Appear

The re-examination is expected to witness the participation of more than 22.79 lakh candidates. The test is being conducted at 5,440 examination centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 locations overseas.

Authorities have put in place stringent security measures, including frisking, surveillance systems, intelligence monitoring and police deployment, to ensure that the examination is conducted in a transparent and disruption-free manner.

Dharmendra Pradhan Appeals for a Positive Environment

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also appealed to candidates to appear for the examination without fear or anxiety. Expressing confidence in the examination process, he said he has complete faith in the NTA, state governments, district administrations, the education community and the students.

"Today, around 22 lakh students are going to sit for NEET after a short while. They should sit fearlessly and free of anxiety. They will certainly do well. My many good wishes to the students," he said.

Minister Warns Against Creating Anxiety Among Students

Pradhan urged individuals and organisations to avoid any actions that could negatively affect students' mental well-being ahead of the examination.

"Please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not do anything that will impact the mental health of children. After a few hours, children are going to appear for the examination," he said.

"I appeal that we must not play with the future of India's new generation. No one should make it a joke. Nothing should be done that impacts the mental health of children. In a few hours, students are going to appear for the examination," he added.

Without naming anyone, the minister also referred to the actions of certain "so-called responsible people" and urged them not to cause further distress to students.

"At least if you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility and do not give any more distress to the children," he said.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted after the NTA cancelled the original 3 May examination following allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was subsequently tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

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