NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Full Sleeves Allowed, Mobile Phones Banned. Check New Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA issued advisory for NEET UG re-examination June 21.

Dress code: religious attire, full sleeves permitted after checks.

Mobile phones, smart devices banned; mandatory frisking applies.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for students appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 following the allegations of a paper leak in the May 3 exam, which affected over 22 lakh candidates and raised concerns about fairness. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience at exam centres, candidates have been asked to follow the prescribed dress code and security rules carefully.

The agency has warned that students who do not comply with the guidelines may face difficulties during entry and, in some cases, could be denied access to the examination centre.

Dress Code: Religious Attire, Full Sleeves

As per the NTA's instructions, candidates can carry transparent water bottles inside the examination hall. They are also allowed to keep their admit cards in a transparent plastic pouch to protect them from rain or accidental damage.

Students wearing religious or faith-based items such as turbans, hijabs, kalawas, or other symbols will be permitted to appear for the examination. However, they are advised to arrive at the centre early as additional security checks may be required.

The agency has also clarified that while light clothing is preferred, candidates can wear full-sleeve or woollen garments if needed. Such clothing may be subject to extra screening during the frisking process. Slippers and low-heeled footwear are recommended, while those wearing high heels could face additional checks.

Mobile Phones, Smart Devices Banned

To maintain the integrity of the examination, the NTA has prohibited several items inside the exam hall. These include mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, metallic objects, heavy jewellery, large belt buckles, and any communication devices.

The agency said all candidates will undergo mandatory frisking before entering the examination venue. Students are encouraged to reach their allotted centres on time to complete security procedures without any last-minute rush.

The NTA has once again urged candidates to strictly follow all instructions related to dress code and security arrangements. The agency stressed that adhering to these guidelines will help ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

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