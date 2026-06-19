Yes, religious attire like turbans or hijabs is permitted, but candidates should arrive early for extra security checks. Full-sleeve clothing is also allowed but may be subject to additional screening.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Full Sleeves Allowed, Mobile Phones Banned. Check New Rules
The NTA has issued guidelines for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, urging candidates to follow dress code and security rules. Non-compliance could lead to denial of entry.
- NTA issued advisory for NEET UG re-examination June 21.
- Dress code: religious attire, full sleeves permitted after checks.
- Mobile phones, smart devices banned; mandatory frisking applies.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for students appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 following the allegations of a paper leak in the May 3 exam, which affected over 22 lakh candidates and raised concerns about fairness. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience at exam centres, candidates have been asked to follow the prescribed dress code and security rules carefully.
The agency has warned that students who do not comply with the guidelines may face difficulties during entry and, in some cases, could be denied access to the examination centre.
Dress Code: Religious Attire, Full Sleeves
As per the NTA's instructions, candidates can carry transparent water bottles inside the examination hall. They are also allowed to keep their admit cards in a transparent plastic pouch to protect them from rain or accidental damage.
Students wearing religious or faith-based items such as turbans, hijabs, kalawas, or other symbols will be permitted to appear for the examination. However, they are advised to arrive at the centre early as additional security checks may be required.
The agency has also clarified that while light clothing is preferred, candidates can wear full-sleeve or woollen garments if needed. Such clothing may be subject to extra screening during the frisking process. Slippers and low-heeled footwear are recommended, while those wearing high heels could face additional checks.
Mobile Phones, Smart Devices Banned
To maintain the integrity of the examination, the NTA has prohibited several items inside the exam hall. These include mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, metallic objects, heavy jewellery, large belt buckles, and any communication devices.
The agency said all candidates will undergo mandatory frisking before entering the examination venue. Students are encouraged to reach their allotted centres on time to complete security procedures without any last-minute rush.
The NTA has once again urged candidates to strictly follow all instructions related to dress code and security arrangements. The agency stressed that adhering to these guidelines will help ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are candidates allowed to wear religious attire or full-sleeved clothing?
What items are strictly prohibited inside the exam centre?
Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, metallic objects, heavy jewellery, and large belt buckles are all prohibited. Any communication devices are also banned to maintain exam integrity.
Why is it important for candidates to follow the dress code and security guidelines?
Adhering to the guidelines ensures a smooth entry process and prevents difficulties at the exam centre. Non-compliance could lead to delayed entry or even denial of access.