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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Debunks Viral Paper Leak Claims, Warns Against Misinformation

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Debunks Viral Paper Leak Claims, Warns Against Misinformation

NTA dismisses viral NEET UG 2026 paper leak claims as fake. Re-exam conducted under strict security; action initiated against offenders.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

A fresh controversy emerged around the NEET UG 2026 re-examination after a video circulating on social media claimed that the question paper had been leaked. The video quickly gained traction online, raising concerns among students and parents already dealing with the pressure surrounding one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. 

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has firmly rejected the allegations, describing the viral content as fake and misleading. The agency clarified that the re-examination conducted on June 21 was completed successfully and under extensive security arrangements designed to maintain the integrity of the test. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Concludes; Students Say Physics Was Toughest Section

NTA Rejects Viral Leak Allegations 

Responding to the claims, the NTA stated that it had examined the video being widely shared across social media platforms and found no evidence to support the allegations of a paper leak. According to the agency, the content was fabricated and intended to create confusion regarding the examination process. 

The testing body reiterated that the re-exam was conducted under stringent monitoring protocols and security checks to ensure that all candidates received a fair and transparent testing environment. Officials noted that false narratives surrounding national-level examinations can trigger unnecessary anxiety among aspirants and their families. 

Re-Exam Conducted Under Enhanced Security Measures 

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was held amid heightened security arrangements across examination centres. The NTA emphasized that multiple layers of surveillance and monitoring were put in place to safeguard the integrity of the examination. 

In a statement posted on X, the NTA said that the examination was conducted smoothly and urged candidates to rely only on official sources for updates related to the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. 

The agency stressed that official notifications and verified announcements remain the most reliable sources of information for students. 

ALSO READ: NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends: 22 Lakh Students Appear, CCTV Cameras And Jammers Deployed

Action Initiated Against Those Behind Fake Content 

Taking a tough stance on the issue, the NTA said that the creation and circulation of fabricated content related to a national examination is a serious matter. The agency confirmed that steps are being taken to identify those responsible for producing and sharing the misleading video. 

The testing authority revealed that it is coordinating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law-enforcement agencies to trace the origin of the content and take appropriate action. 

NTA also appealed to students, parents, and members of the public to avoid believing unverified claims circulating online. Aspirants have been advised to follow only official NTA channels for authentic information regarding the NEET UG 2026 examination process and related announcements.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 RE-Exam
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