The re-examination was held to ensure a fair and smooth test. This followed the cancellation of the May 3 exam amid an ongoing paper leak investigation.
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NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends: 22 Lakh Students Appear, CCTV Cameras And Jammers Deployed
Over 22 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam at 5,440 centres under tight security. Enhanced surveillance, drones, jammers and police deployment marked the retest amid paper leak concerns.
- NEET re-examination conducted nationwide under unprecedented security measures.
- Education Minister Pradhan reviewed arrangements, ensuring support and fair conduct.
- Massive surveillance with CCTVs and jammers ensured examination integrity.
The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted across India and overseas on Sunday under unprecedented security arrangements, with authorities aiming to ensure a fair and smooth examination after the cancellation of the May 3 test amid an ongoing paper leak investigation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination conducted?
How many candidates and centres were involved in the retest?
Over 22 lakh candidates were eligible to appear. The retest was conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.
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