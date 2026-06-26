NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released At neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the objection window for the provisional answer key of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can now download the provisional answer key and submit objections through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the NEET UG 2026 answer key challenge window is open from June 25 to June 28, 2026, until 11:50 PM. Candidates who identify any errors in the provisional answer key can submit their objections online by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question. They must also upload relevant supporting documents or evidence while submitting their challenge.

Direct Link To Check - NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key



NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Fee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set the answer key challenge fee at Rs 200 per question. The fee must be paid online while submitting the objection.

If a challenge is accepted after review by the subject experts, the fee paid for that particular question will be refunded. Candidates should note that they can submit their objections only once. Once the challenge is submitted, no edits or additional changes will be allowed. Therefore, applicants are advised to review all the details carefully before making the payment and completing the submission process.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: How to Challenge

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key Challenge for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination" link.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge and upload supporting documents, such as relevant pages from Step 5: NCERT books or other recognised standard textbooks.

Step 6: Pay the required challenge fee and submit your objection before the deadline.

Expected NEET UG 2026 Score Range for MBBS Admission in Government Colleges

Based on previous admission trends, here is a general guide to the admission chances for MBBS seats in government medical colleges:

650–720 marks: Excellent score with very high chances of securing a government MBBS seat.

600–649 marks: Considered a safe score for admission to many government medical colleges.

590–599 marks: Good score with strong chances of getting an MBBS seat, depending on the state and category.

550–589 marks: Moderate chances of admission. Candidates should keep a wider range of college options in mind.

Below 550 marks: Admission to a government MBBS college may be difficult. Candidates should explore alternative options, including private colleges or other medical courses.

Note: These are expected score ranges based on previous years' counselling trends. The actual cut-off may vary depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates, seat availability, and reservation category.

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