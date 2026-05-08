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HomeEducationDelhi Govt Orders Audit of Schools After CM Rekha Gupta Finds Poor Facilities During Surprise Visit

Delhi Govt Orders Audit of Schools After CM Rekha Gupta Finds Poor Facilities During Surprise Visit

Delhi govt to audit schools after CM Rekha Gupta flags poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will conduct structural audits of its government schools, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected a Delhi government school in North Delhi's Rupnagar, and noticed a lack of facilities there and decided to audit all the government schools, they said.

She interacted with students regarding drinking water facilities, fire safety, sanitation, heat-related relief measures and educational arrangements.

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"The officials have received clear instructions that no negligence will be tolerated regarding students' safety and basic facilities," she posted on X after visiting the school.

She said a detailed list of necessary improvement works has been sought from the school administration.

The chief minister directed authorities to submit a list of necessary improvements regarding basic facilities, infrastructure, and educational arrangements.

She said the government schools in Delhi had been facing mismanagement, dilapidated infrastructure, and gaps in basic facilities.

The current government has been working continuously on a war footing for the last year to strengthen basic facilities, improve infrastructure and ensure a safe and improved environment for students in the schools, she added.

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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Education News Rekha Gupta Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta Delhi Govt To Audit Schools
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