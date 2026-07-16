NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How To Download

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key for the medical entrance examination.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

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The revised NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on June 21 after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-examination at 5,440 centres across India and 14 centres abroad. Around 7 lakh personnel, including invigilators, police personnel, observers and administrative officials, were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

The examination was held under stringent security arrangements, with over 95,000 examination rooms monitored through 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras and 51,000 signal jammers installed to prevent electronic malpractice.

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Additional safeguards included Aadhaar-based biometric verification, facial authentication, two-layer frisking, real-time surveillance, and monitoring through a central command-and-control system to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of one of India's largest entrance examinations.

Download the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s37bc1ec1d9c3426357e69acd5bf320061/uploads/2026/07/20260716131467523.pdf

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