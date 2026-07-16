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English NewsEducationNEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How To Download

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released; Here's How To Download

NTA has published the final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in for the re-exam held on June 21 after the paper leak row. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared under enhanced security measures.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 10:12 PM (IST)

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key for the medical entrance examination.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key from the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

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The revised NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on June 21 after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-examination at 5,440 centres across India and 14 centres abroad. Around 7 lakh personnel, including invigilators, police personnel, observers and administrative officials, were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

The examination was held under stringent security arrangements, with over 95,000 examination rooms monitored through 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras and 51,000 signal jammers installed to prevent electronic malpractice.

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Additional safeguards included Aadhaar-based biometric verification, facial authentication, two-layer frisking, real-time surveillance, and monitoring through a central command-and-control system to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of one of India's largest entrance examinations.

Download the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key here:
https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s37bc1ec1d9c3426357e69acd5bf320061/uploads/2026/07/20260716131467523.pdf

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
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