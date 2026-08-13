DU UG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Announced, Check Upgradation Dates And Key Details

Delhi University UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for Spot Admission Round 1 for undergraduate programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026-27. The university has also released timelines for the second upgradation round and the second admission round for several special categories.

The latest schedule covers admissions under CSAS UG, along with Children and Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports Quote and Performance-Based Programmes. DU has also issued timelines for BTech and postgraduate admissions.

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DU UG Spot Admission Round 1: Who Can Apply?

Students who registered for CSAS (UG) 2026 but have not secured admission to any Delhi University college as of August 22 will be eligible to participate in Spot Admission Round 1.

The university will publish the list of vacant seats on August 23. Eligible candidates will then be able to access their dashboards and apply for the available seats.

The application window for the first spot round will remain open until 11:59 pm on August 24. Students planning to participate should carefully check the vacant seats and submit their preferences within the specified deadline.

DU Spot Round 1 2026: Check Important Dates

According to the schedule, the outcome of Spot Admission Round 1 will be announced on August 25, 2026.

Candidates who receive a seat will have to accept it between August 25 and August 27. Following this, colleges will examine and approve the applications.

The college verification process will continue until 4:59 pm on August 28. The final deadline for payment of the admission fee is August 29, 2026.

Students should ensure that they complete every stage within the prescribed timeline, as missing a deadline could affect their admission process.

No Upgrade Or Withdrawal In DU Spot Round

Delhi University has specified an important rule for students participating in the spot admission process.

Candidates who are allotted a seat through a spot round will be required to take admission to the allotted seat. Unlike regular allocation rounds, students will not be allowed to upgrade their seat or withdraw from the admission during the spot admission process.

The seat allotted in a particular spot round will be treated as final. Students should therefore carefully consider the available options before participating in the round.

DU Upgradation Round 2: Check Window

The university has also announced the schedule for Upgradation Round 2. Candidates will receive an opportunity to upgrade their existing allocation and reorder their preferences on August 16 and August 17.

The latest schedule also covers the second round of admissions for CW, ECA, and Sports quota candidates.

Students seeking admission through Performance-Based Programmes will also be covered under the schedule. These programmes include Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), and Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports (PE, HE&S).

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DU BTech Admission 2026: Mid-Entry Window

Delhi University has separately announced a mid-entry window for fresh BTech candidates.

The window will remain open from August 13 to August 14, 2026, with applications accepted until 4:59 pm on August 14.

Candidates interested in BTech admission should check the university's admission portal and follow the applicable instructions before the deadline.

With Spot Admission Round 1 now scheduled, students who have not secured a DU college seat should closely monitor their CSAS dashboards and the university's admission updates. Candidates should also remember that seats offered during the spot round cannot be upgraded or withdrawn after allocation.

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