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English NewsNewsIndiaAssam Rifles Officer Killed, 4 Injured In Militant Attack Near Myanmar Border In Arunachal

Assam Rifles Officer Killed, 4 Injured In Militant Attack Near Myanmar Border In Arunachal

An Assam Rifles officer was killed and four injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant fire along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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  • Security forces intensified search operations, police launched probe.

An Assam Rifles personnel was killed and four others were injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant fire along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at around 6:30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle, according to preliminary information. The 21 Assam Rifles personnel were reportedly conducting a patrol in an area where work on border fencing was underway when the firing took place.

Havildar Killed In Firing

Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42, was killed in the attack, while four other personnel suffered injuries. The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, though their condition was not immediately available, as per reports.

Preliminary information indicated that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, following which security forces moved to secure the area.

The identity of those behind the attack has not yet been officially confirmed.

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NSCN Faction Suspected

Initial reports suggested that militants associated with the NSCN (K-YA) could be behind the attack. However, officials have not formally confirmed the involvement of the group.

An official statement from the Assam Rifles is awaited, and further details about the circumstances of the firing are expected as the investigation progresses.

The attack occurred in a strategically sensitive area close to the international border, where security forces remain alert to the movement of insurgent groups.

Police Begin Probe

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu confirmed that police had received information about the incident and were working to establish the details.

Police teams are gathering information about the attack, while security agencies are assessing the circumstances in which the patrol came under fire.

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Security Operations Intensified

Security forces have stepped up search operations in the area following the incident, officials said.

The focus is expected to remain on locating the attackers and determining the exact sequence of events surrounding the firing. Further information, including details from the Assam Rifles, is awaited.

The Changlang stretch of the India-Myanmar border is considered sensitive due to the presence and movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the Assam Rifles personnel doing when the attack occurred?

The 21 Assam Rifles personnel were conducting a patrol in an area where work on border fencing was underway when the firing took place.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh India Myanmar Border Assam Rifles Attack
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