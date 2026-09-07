Sikkim Launches Free JEE, NEET Coaching For Students; Aid Scheme Announced For Job Aspirants

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday announced the launch of the CM-SAATHI initiative to provide free, high-quality coaching for JEE and NEET aspirants from poor socio-economic backgrounds.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of Teachers' Day here, he also unveiled a 'launch pad' scheme under which economically weaker students, persons with disabilities and orphaned youth preparing for central government and PSU examinations will get a one-time financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000.

Tamang announced an annual state-level Teachers' Run and Inter-School & College Run to promote fitness and healthy living among students and teachers.

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The CM-SAATHI initiative was launched in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, under which students from poor families will be given a two-month crash course to prepare for the engineering and medical entrance tests.

Tamang said that the proposal in this regard was approved by the state cabinet yesterday.

"There are many students from poor backgrounds who aspire to compete for JEE and NEET, but they can't afford the cost of proper coaching centres," the chief minister said.

Tamang said the assistance under the Launch Pad scheme would cover study materials, travel and other necessary expenses.

He said that the annual State-level Teachers' Run and Inter-School & College Run will motivate students and teachers alike to develop the spirit of competition and help encourage others to participate and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Tamang, himself a former teacher before entering politics more than three decades ago, paid tribute to the teachers and appreciated their dedication, sacrifices and challenges.

"Their unwavering faith in education continues to inspire us, and today’s teachers are the proud custodians of that legacy of sacrifice, service and dedication," he said.

Tamang said that his government has always treated education not as an expenditure, but as the most important investment.

"With approximately 15 per cent of the state’s total expenditure invested in education during 2025–26, we remain firmly committed to our vision of making Sikkim an education hub and building a Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Saamarth (Golden, Prosperous, and Capable) Sikkim," he said.

The CM said that it is a matter of great pride that Sikkim was declared a Fully Literate State on 27 May 2026, which marked an important milestone in the state's educational journey.

He said the government was now shifting its focus from access to education to quality and excellence.

"Our goal is that by 2035, students from Sikkim should not have to leave the State out of necessity in search of quality education. Instead, we want students from across India to come to Sikkim in search of excellent, inclusive and future-ready education," he said.

The CM said that his government has made continued efforts to strengthen the education system through teacher regularisation and recruitment, and various schemes.

Tamang said that the state government is working towards introducing the Sikkim Life Skills Curriculum, which will equip students with practical skills such as CPR, first aid, fire safety and disaster preparedness.

"As a Himalayan State situated in a high seismic-risk zone, I emphasised that disaster preparedness is not an option but a necessity. Our objective is to create a generation capable of saving not only their own lives but also the lives of others," he said.

He also highlighted partnerships with IISER Pune and Azim Premji University for curriculum development, teacher training and improving learning outcomes, besides efforts to strengthen vocational and inclusive education, foundational literacy and numeracy and indigenous languages.

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Tamang congratulated Sushma Tamang, PGT Chemistry at PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Dikling, on receiving the National Teachers Award 2026 from President Droupadi Murmu.

He also congratulated Dhan Kumar Gurung and Sudip Subba for being selected to represent Sikkim at the national level, and Kinzang Dorjee Bhutia and Thinley Namgyal Bhutia on receiving the National Award for Innovation in Educational Administration. Twelve teachers were also honoured with the State Teachers Award.

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