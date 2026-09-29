No Need For Pakistani Airspace: India Explores New Flight Route Through China’s Xinjiang

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discussions with China for this route are ongoing.

India is exploring the possibility of using airspace over China’s Xinjiang region as an alternative route for long-haul flights, amid the continued closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian aircraft, according to sources. Sources said the Indian government is examining the feasibility of an alternative corridor through Xinjiang to reduce the impact of the restrictions on flights that would otherwise use Pakistani airspace.

Talks Underway With China

According to sources, discussions between India and China over the proposed route are already underway. Sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry said the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with Beijing on the matter.

The discussions are understood to have been ongoing for more than a year, although there has been no official confirmation of an agreement or approval for the proposed route so far.

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Alternative To Pakistani Airspace

Pakistan’s airspace has remained closed to Indian aircraft for an extended period, forcing airlines to take longer routes on several international services.

The proposed Xinjiang corridor is being considered as another option for long-distance flights. If approved, the route could provide Indian carriers with an alternative to routes affected by the Pakistani airspace restrictions.

Details of the proposed corridor, including which flights could use it and when it might become operational, are yet to be finalised.

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