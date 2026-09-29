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English NewsNewsNo Need For Pakistani Airspace: India Explores New Flight Route Through China’s Xinjiang

No Need For Pakistani Airspace: India Explores New Flight Route Through China’s Xinjiang

With Pakistani airspace closed to Indian aircraft, New Delhi is exploring a possible route through China’s Xinjiang region for long-haul flights.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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  • Discussions with China for this route are ongoing.

India is exploring the possibility of using airspace over China’s Xinjiang region as an alternative route for long-haul flights, amid the continued closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian aircraft, according to sources. Sources said the Indian government is examining the feasibility of an alternative corridor through Xinjiang to reduce the impact of the restrictions on flights that would otherwise use Pakistani airspace.

Talks Underway With China

According to sources, discussions between India and China over the proposed route are already underway. Sources in the Civil Aviation Ministry said the Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with Beijing on the matter.

The discussions are understood to have been ongoing for more than a year, although there has been no official confirmation of an agreement or approval for the proposed route so far.

Also Read: Pakistan Denies Airspace To Nuclear Fuel Flight Bound For Bangladesh, Calls Move ‘Technical Issue’

Alternative To Pakistani Airspace

Pakistan’s airspace has remained closed to Indian aircraft for an extended period, forcing airlines to take longer routes on several international services.

The proposed Xinjiang corridor is being considered as another option for long-distance flights. If approved, the route could provide Indian carriers with an alternative to routes affected by the Pakistani airspace restrictions.

Details of the proposed corridor, including which flights could use it and when it might become operational, are yet to be finalised.

Also Read: S Jaishankar Calls Out US Over Pakistan Ties, Says India’s Terror Concerns Must Be ‘Understood’

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan China INDIA
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