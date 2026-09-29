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English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc Meet Tomorrow: Why Akhilesh Yadav Won’t Attend, Congress Explains

INDIA Bloc Meet Tomorrow: Why Akhilesh Yadav Won’t Attend, Congress Explains

Akhilesh Yadav will skip the September 30 INDIA bloc meeting due to Rajya Sabha nominations in UP, while SP leaders will attend in his place.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
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  • Opposition seeks CEC's removal over electoral roll irregularities.

The INDIA bloc is set to hold a crucial meeting on September 30 over its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not attend in person, according to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Venugopal said Yadav has to be present for the nomination of SP candidates for the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. SP representatives will attend the meeting instead, he said. 

Why Akhilesh Is Absent

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said Yadav was trying to participate in the discussions but would not be able to attend the INDIA bloc meeting personally because of the nomination schedule. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party will represent the party at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid growing Opposition pressure on the Election Commission, with parties seeking action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the SIR exercise. The Opposition is also preparing a parliamentary motion seeking Kumar’s removal.

Also Read: SIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission

Congress Seeks PM Modi’s Resignation

Following the Congress Working Committee meeting, Venugopal said the party was demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He alleged that Kumar could not act without the direction of Modi and Shah.

The CWC adopted a resolution calling for Kumar’s resignation and said the Congress would continue raising the issue in Parliament, the courts and on the streets. The party has framed its campaign around allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and demands for greater transparency and accountability.

The Congress has stepped up protests across the country, while the BJP has defended the Election Commission and described the SIR process as legally sound.

Also Read: ‘How Can Gyanesh Kumar Not Resign?’ Priyanka Gandhi’s Message At Congress CWC Meet

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi INDIA Bloc Meeting AKhilesh Yadav : Rahul Gandhi
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