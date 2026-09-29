INDIA Bloc Meet Tomorrow: Why Akhilesh Yadav Won’t Attend, Congress Explains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition seeks CEC's removal over electoral roll irregularities.

The INDIA bloc is set to hold a crucial meeting on September 30 over its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not attend in person, according to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Venugopal said Yadav has to be present for the nomination of SP candidates for the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh. SP representatives will attend the meeting instead, he said.

Why Akhilesh Is Absent

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said Yadav was trying to participate in the discussions but would not be able to attend the INDIA bloc meeting personally because of the nomination schedule. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party will represent the party at the meeting.

#WATCH | Delhi: Special Congress Party briefing | On Akhilesh Yadav's absence from the INDIA bloc meeting, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal says, "... I spoke to Akhilesh Yadav the day before yesterday. Yesterday, all the Congress presidents also spoke to… pic.twitter.com/tVWtCuokGD — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026

The meeting comes amid growing Opposition pressure on the Election Commission, with parties seeking action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the SIR exercise. The Opposition is also preparing a parliamentary motion seeking Kumar’s removal.

Also Read: SIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission

Congress Seeks PM Modi’s Resignation

Following the Congress Working Committee meeting, Venugopal said the party was demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He alleged that Kumar could not act without the direction of Modi and Shah.

The CWC adopted a resolution calling for Kumar’s resignation and said the Congress would continue raising the issue in Parliament, the courts and on the streets. The party has framed its campaign around allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and demands for greater transparency and accountability.

The Congress has stepped up protests across the country, while the BJP has defended the Election Commission and described the SIR process as legally sound.

Also Read: ‘How Can Gyanesh Kumar Not Resign?’ Priyanka Gandhi’s Message At Congress CWC Meet