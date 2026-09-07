CTET 2026 Revised Exam Dates Soon: Check New Schedule, Admit Card And City Slip Details

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the revised CTET 2026 examination schedule shortly for candidates preparing to appear in the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The announcement is expected after the conclusion of the fresh application process opened by the board.

CBSE reopened the CTET application portal on August 25, 2026, allowing eligible candidates who missed the earlier registration window to submit their applications. As per the revised timeline, the registration facility remained available until September 1, 2026.

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The board had earlier informed candidates that the new examination date would be declared once the application portal closed. Candidates should therefore keep a close watch on the official CTET website for the latest schedule.

CTET 2026 Exam Date Revised: What Candidates Need To Know

The initial CTET 2026 registration process was conducted between May 11 and June 10, 2026, with the examination originally scheduled for September 6, 2026. However, the board subsequently reopened registrations, making the earlier examination schedule subject to revision.

The decision to provide another application opportunity came after the CBSE referred to directions from the Supreme Court. The board said the court had "emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification."

Explaining the decision, CBSE stated: "In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal."

With the additional registration window now closed, applicants are waiting for the board to confirm the fresh CTET examination date.

CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip: When Can Candidates Expect It?

The CTET 2026 city intimation slip is expected to be issued before the examination. Generally, candidates can expect the city information to be made available around 10 days before the scheduled test date, although the exact release timeline will depend on the revised examination schedule announced by CBSE.

The city slip is intended to give candidates advance information about their allotted examination city. This allows students to plan their journey, particularly those who need to travel to another city to appear for the test.

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip and admit card serve different purposes. The city slip primarily provides information about the examination location city, while the admit card contains essential details required for appearing in the examination.

CTET 2026 Admit Card: Where And How To Download

Candidates who successfully registered during the CTET 2026 application window will be eligible to download their admit cards once CBSE makes them available. The CTET 2026 admit card will be released online through the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in.

Applicants should download the hall ticket as soon as it is released and carefully verify details such as their name, examination date, centre information, and other instructions. The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates will need to carry it to the examination centre on the test day.

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CTET 2026 Exam Pattern: MCQs And No Negative Marking

As per the prescribed CTET examination structure, the test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have four alternatives, with candidates required to select the most appropriate answer.

Every question will carry one mark, while there will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates should nevertheless go through the complete exam instructions carefully once the revised schedule and admit card details are released.

For now, aspirants should continue their preparation according to the CTET syllabus and keep checking the official portal for the revised examination date, city intimation slip and admit card announcement.

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